We are useful idiots of Putin: JD Vance's cousin criticized US policy towards Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Nate Vance, who fought in Ukraine, sharply criticized his cousin JD Vance and Donald Trump. He called their behavior towards Zelensky absolute dishonesty.
The cousin of the Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance, Nate Vance, harshly criticized his cousin and his boss Donald Trump in an interview with Le Figaro. This was reported by UNN.
Details
Nate Vance himself spent three years in Ukraine, two and a half of which he fought on the front lines.
Just because we are relatives doesn't mean I will tolerate you facilitating the murder of my friends,
He noted that Trump and his cousin blindly believe they can appease the Russian dictator Putin.
They are mistaken. The Russians are unlikely to forget our support for Ukraine. We are useful idiots of Vladimir Putin,
He also mentioned that J.D. Vance is a "good, smart guy," and "when he criticized aid to Ukraine, I told myself it was because he had to please a certain electorate, that it was a political game."
"But the way they treated Zelensky was absolute dishonesty," Nate Vance is outraged.
Recall
The Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance, complained that pro-Ukrainian protesters pursued him during a walk with his daughter. He reported that he decided to talk to the protesters to ask them to "leave his daughter alone," and almost all of them agreed.
