The USA is expecting a private appeal from Ukraine to Trump instead of public statements - JD Vance

US Vice President Jay D. Vance stated that Washington expects a private dialogue from Ukraine regarding a peaceful settlement. He also expressed hope for the signing of a minerals agreement between the countries.
The United States expects Ukraine to make a private appeal to President Donald Trump, rather than public statements. This was stated by U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance in the corridors of the hearings in the House Armed Services Committee, reports UNN citing Voice of America.
According to Vance, many focus on public statements - saying that Zelensky needs to say he wants peace or apologize to Trump.
Public statements do not play nearly as significant a role as the actions of Ukrainians aimed at actively participating in the peaceful resolution. Ukrainians need to come to us privately and say: here’s what we need, here’s what we want. This way we will participate in the process of ending this conflict. This is the most important thing, and this lack of private conversations worries us the most,
He also expressed hope that Ukraine and the U.S. will still sign a minerals agreement.
"Yes, of course, I believe that agreements on minerals can be reached. ... We have already heard some positive signals, but of course, we still have not received a signature from our friends in Ukraine," Vance said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
