NBU bans banks from accepting military goods as collateral

The National Bank has banned banks and non-bank financial institutions from accepting dual-use goods as collateral, UNN reports.

According to the NBU, these are goods that can be used for military purposes and are included in the Unified List of Dual-Use Goods.

The ban was introduced pursuant to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated 20 April 2024 "On Counteracting the Negative Effects of Gambling on the Internet", enacted by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated 20 April 2024 No. 234/2024, in order to promote the security and stability of the banking system, prevent crises during the period of martial law.