Since the beginning of the day on April 27, 123 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 57 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 106 guided aerial bombs, 785 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 3,700 artillery shellings.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their positions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove, and one combat engagement is currently underway.

The enemy attacked twenty times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Myrne and in the direction of Novyi Myr.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attempts to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka and in the directions of Maiske, Stupochki, Bila Hora.

The enemy tried seven times to break into our defense on the Toretsk direction in the areas of Ozoryanivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 42 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Bahatyr, Nadiivka settlements and in the direction of Oleksiivka, Malinivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing. Kostiantynivka and Zirka came under Russian air bombs.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 222 occupiers, 104 of them irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed four cars, six motorcycles, three UAVs and three UAV control antennas, in addition, significantly damaged two tanks and two motorcycles of the enemy - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped seven attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole settlements and in the direction of Odradne, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles, and the enemy dropped air bombs on Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched unguided missiles at Huliaipole, Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

Twenty-one combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, four of which are still ongoing.

"During the day, the enemy carried out 262 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems, launched four air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs," the General Staff summarized.

Ukraine is holding its positions strong in order to leave "all opportunities for proper diplomacy." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, the Russians talk a lot about their alleged willingness to go for American proposals, but so far no preparations of the Russian army for a real silence have been recorded.

