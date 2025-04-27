123 clashes in a day: the enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 7166 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 29114 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 77392 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 74221 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 55896 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 117515 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 63198 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51031 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50798 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54290 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+5°
0.9m/s
52%
760 mm
Popular news

Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

April 27, 10:30 AM • 5328 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 12943 views

Discussion of the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the Kremlin saw "common positions" in Trump's words

April 27, 11:32 AM • 4898 views

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

April 27, 12:44 PM • 5792 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

April 27, 01:41 PM • 6168 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 117515 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 98413 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 127583 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 177957 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 337161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 77392 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37477 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73346 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64540 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68358 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

123 clashes in a day: the enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

During April 27, 123 combat clashes took place on the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where he carried out 42 assaults.

123 clashes in a day: the enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 27, 123 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 57 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 106 guided aerial bombs, 785 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 3,700 artillery shellings.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their positions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove, and one combat engagement is currently underway.

The enemy attacked twenty times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Myrne and in the direction of Novyi Myr.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Verkhnyokamianske.

US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister24.04.25, 22:03 • 4891 view

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attempts to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka and in the directions of Maiske, Stupochki, Bila Hora.

The enemy tried seven times to break into our defense on the Toretsk direction in the areas of Ozoryanivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 42 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Bahatyr, Nadiivka settlements and in the direction of Oleksiivka, Malinivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing. Kostiantynivka and Zirka came under Russian air bombs.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 222 occupiers, 104 of them irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed four cars, six motorcycles, three UAVs and three UAV control antennas, in addition, significantly damaged two tanks and two motorcycles of the enemy

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped seven attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole settlements and in the direction of Odradne, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles, and the enemy dropped air bombs on Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched unguided missiles at Huliaipole, Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian occupiers - Syrsky24.04.25, 18:56 • 5578 views

In the Orikhiv direction, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

Twenty-one combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, four of which are still ongoing.

"During the day, the enemy carried out 262 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems, launched four air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs," the General Staff summarized.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is holding its positions strong in order to leave "all opportunities for proper diplomacy." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, the Russians talk a lot about their alleged willingness to go for American proposals, but so far no preparations of the Russian army for a real silence have been recorded.

Russia is dragging out time and lying about peace negotiations - CCD27.04.25, 21:56 • 1064 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,435.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,805.98