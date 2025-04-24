Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian occupiers - Syrsky

Since the beginning of this year, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the year alone, thanks to the professional work of all components of the Defense Forces, the enemy's losses in manpower amounted to almost 155,000 people (154,530) - said Syrskyi.

He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed. The Ukrainian army is successfully doing this, destroying the occupiers.

For every crime, there will be retribution. Every day, the Ukrainian army proves this by destroying the occupiers along the entire front line - said the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi also thanked everyone who defends Ukraine for their resilience and faith in Victory.

Thank you to every defender for their resilience and faith in our Victory. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine! - wrote Syrskyi.

On April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers in the war with Ukraine. 49 artillery systems were also destroyed.

It is noted that on April 23, Russian invaders launched one missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 74 KABs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,128 kamikaze drones to hit and carried out 4,649 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the General Staff said.