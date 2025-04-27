Russia is dragging out time and lying about peace negotiations - CCD

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with his "manipulation" of the terms of the ceasefire, once again proved that Russia is simply stalling for time and trying to deceive President Trump. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it is important that previously the Russians tried to disguise their behavior as informational attempts to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness to peace.

But the propaganda efforts failed and now everything is on the surface - Kovalenko noted.

He added that "all Russian lies are readable, everyone sees them."

Recall

On Sunday, Russia announced its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and "certain concessions", but not on all issues. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to negotiate on the "territorial integrity of the Russian territory." We are talking about the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

