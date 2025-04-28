$41.690.00
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 10355 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 36258 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 82625 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 78511 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 59136 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 120905 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 64340 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51358 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51017 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54390 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Patrol officers found signs of intoxication in a Kyiv woman after falling from a scooter. She faces a fine of UAH 17,000 and deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for a year.

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

In Kyiv, a woman lost control of an electric scooter and fell in the middle of the road. There were no injuries, but the woman was fined a considerable amount, UNN reports with reference to the first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshitsky.

Details

According to him, patrol officers who were near the incident approached to make sure that the woman did not need help, and found that she had obvious signs of alcohol intoxication.

The woman admitted that she had consumed alcohol, but was surprised that it was forbidden to drive an electric scooter in such a state. Administrative materials were drawn up against her, and now she will have to explain her actions in court

- wrote Biloshitsky.

He clarified that the woman faces a fine of UAH 17,000 and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of one year.

Driving an electric scooter or other light electric transport while intoxicated is a reason to be held liable under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, as when driving a car

- the law enforcement officer summarized.

Let us remind you

In Lviv, a teenager hit an 80-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk with an electric scooter. The woman was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings.

In Rivne, a scooter hit a pensioner: police are looking for the driver 22.04.25, 19:08 • 7101 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivCrimes and emergencies
