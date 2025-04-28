In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

In Kyiv, a woman lost control of an electric scooter and fell in the middle of the road. There were no injuries, but the woman was fined a considerable amount, UNN reports with reference to the first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshitsky.

Details

According to him, patrol officers who were near the incident approached to make sure that the woman did not need help, and found that she had obvious signs of alcohol intoxication.

The woman admitted that she had consumed alcohol, but was surprised that it was forbidden to drive an electric scooter in such a state. Administrative materials were drawn up against her, and now she will have to explain her actions in court - wrote Biloshitsky.

He clarified that the woman faces a fine of UAH 17,000 and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of one year.

Driving an electric scooter or other light electric transport while intoxicated is a reason to be held liable under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, as when driving a car - the law enforcement officer summarized.

