In Rivne, a scooter hit a pensioner: police are looking for the driver

In Rivne, an unknown person, driving a scooter, ran over a pensioner. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 21 at about 18:45 on Drahomanova Street. A man on a scooter ran over a 78-year-old pensioner who was moving along the sidewalk in the same direction.

As a result, the pensioner suffered a skull fracture and was taken to the hospital. The man who committed the hit-and-run is currently being searched for by law enforcement officers.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic regulations in transport). The sanction of the article provides for correctional labor for a term of up to two years, restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of up to five years.

