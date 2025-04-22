$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36047 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55702 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81480 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134442 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109324 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221877 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113256 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84292 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusives
In Rivne, a scooter hit a pensioner: police are looking for the driver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3706 views

In Rivne, a scooter driver ran over a 78-year-old pensioner, who suffered a skull fracture. The police have opened proceedings and are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

In Rivne, a scooter hit a pensioner: police are looking for the driver

In Rivne, an unknown person, driving a scooter, ran over a pensioner. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 21 at about 18:45 on Drahomanova Street. A man on a scooter ran over a 78-year-old pensioner who was moving along the sidewalk in the same direction.

As a result, the pensioner suffered a skull fracture and was taken to the hospital. The man who committed the hit-and-run is currently being searched for by law enforcement officers.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic regulations in transport). The sanction of the article provides for correctional labor for a term of up to two years, restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of up to five years.

611 People Died in Road Accidents in Ukraine Since the Beginning of the Year - рatrol Police22.04.25, 11:58 • 4748 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Rivne
