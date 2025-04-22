611 People Died in Road Accidents in Ukraine Since the Beginning of the Year - рatrol Police

From January to March, 611 people died in road accidents in Ukraine, including 21 children. In addition, 5,929 people were injured in accidents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police on Facebook.

Details

The number of road accidents with fatalities and/or injuries in January-March this year increased by 7% compared to last year's data - to 4,825 cases.

Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding (324 people).

The second cause, in terms of the number of deaths, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking (43 people).

In third place among the causes of fatal car accidents is violation of the rules for crossing unregulated pedestrian crossings (38 deaths).

The largest number of road accidents this year occurs between 5 and 7 p.m., during the so-called evening rush hour. And the most dangerous day of the week is Friday.

Let us remind you

On the evening of April 19, three people died in an accident in Vinnytsia region involving a Renault and a minibus. Eight more passengers, including children, were hospitalized with injuries.