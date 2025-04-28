Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

The "Azov" Corps published a video of the interrogation of three captured Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that the Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions using scooters and motorcycles.

"Rode" into captivity on scooters. Interrogation of occupiers from the Toretsk direction - the caption to the video reads.

The "Azov" said that the assault groups of Russians use "everything that has two wheels and goes forward", while after such attacks most of them "rest" on the battlefield together with their destroyed equipment.

These soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were lucky. They surrendered to the soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" and willingly told about their motorcycle assaults - added the Ukrainian military.

During April 27, 123 combat clashes took place on the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where he carried out 42 assaults.

