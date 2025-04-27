In the Kursk region of Russia, there are still disparate groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and individual Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by the acting commander of the 810th Marine Brigade with the call sign "thunder", UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

The brigade commander said that Russian forces had entrenched themselves on the streets of the village of Gornal, and this was the last settlement in the region that was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the near future, all disparate groups of the enemy, single soldiers will be destroyed - the military promised Putin.

He added that the settlement is completely under the control of the Russian army, which is "clearing forest areas".

Recall

On the eve of the Russian media, citing a message from the Kremlin, reported that the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov hurried to report to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the "completion of the operation" to "liberate the Kursk region".

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that fighting in the Kursk region continues, Ukrainian troops are holding positions and inflicting losses on the enemy. At the same time, the statements of the Russian Federation about the defeat are propaganda.

The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy