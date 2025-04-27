Russian military commander reported to Putin about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 4840 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 25970 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 75262 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 72284 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 54635 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 115953 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 62595 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50904 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50743 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54230 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
1m/s
34%
760 mm
Popular news

Donetsk region under fire from Russian invaders: four dead, 17 wounded, destruction

April 27, 09:07 AM • 5938 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 20638 views

The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

April 27, 09:40 AM • 3938 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 11664 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

01:41 PM • 3626 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 115953 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 97341 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 126612 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 177041 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 336389 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 75262 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37133 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73044 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64267 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68089 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Russian military commander reported to Putin about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian forces remain in the Kursk region of Russia. The occupiers assure that they have taken control of the village of Gornal and are clearing the forests of Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian military commander reported to Putin about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region of Russia, there are still disparate groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and individual Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by the acting commander of the 810th Marine Brigade with the call sign "thunder", UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

The brigade commander said that Russian forces had entrenched themselves on the streets of the village of Gornal, and this was the last settlement in the region that was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the near future, all disparate groups of the enemy, single soldiers will be destroyed

- the military promised Putin.

He added that the settlement is completely under the control of the Russian army, which is "clearing forest areas".

Recall

On the eve of the Russian media, citing a message from the Kremlin, reported that the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov hurried to report to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the "completion of the operation" to "liberate the Kursk region".

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that fighting in the Kursk region continues, Ukrainian troops are holding positions and inflicting losses on the enemy. At the same time, the statements of the Russian Federation about the defeat are propaganda.

The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy27.04.25, 16:27 • 2520 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,049.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,797.52