The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 19212 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66459 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 65854 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 49862 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 110611 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 60747 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50157 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50580 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53934 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41874 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 9426 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 24677 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

08:35 AM • 6968 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 16678 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

10:41 AM • 5740 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 110611 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 94412 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 123912 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 174467 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 334271 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66459 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36033 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72063 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63352 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67247 views
Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The situation on the front is difficult, there have been 70 Russian assaults. Most of the fighting is in the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsky, Limansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops are operating in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy

The situation remains difficult in many directions. As of the middle of this day, there have already been almost 70 Russian assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian soldiers continue active defense operations in the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front. The situation remains difficult in many directions. Already by the middle of this day, there have been almost 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues attempts to advance. I am grateful to every brigade, to all our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions and demonstrate such resilience, which Ukraine needs so much

- Zelenskyy said.

He also told where most of the fighting is taking place now.

Most of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions. Our soldiers continue active defense operations in the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions

 - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that based on the results of the fighting, special gratitude is deserved by: the 3rd Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat tasks in the Pokrovsk direction as efficiently as possible, and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

It is also worth noting today the actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade, and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade

- added the President.

Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs27.04.25, 11:45 • 2716 views

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine continues to defend its independence and land in battles.

The situation at the front and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the world's current pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough. It will soon be fifty days since Russia ignored the United States' proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted this proposal on March 11. More tangible pressure is needed on Russia to give more opportunities to real diplomacy. Thank you to everyone in the world who is with Ukraine

- wrote the President.

Addendum

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defense operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda.

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
