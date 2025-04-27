The Defense Forces continue defensive actions on the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy

The situation remains difficult in many directions. As of the middle of this day, there have already been almost 70 Russian assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian soldiers continue active defense operations in the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front. The situation remains difficult in many directions. Already by the middle of this day, there have been almost 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues attempts to advance. I am grateful to every brigade, to all our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions and demonstrate such resilience, which Ukraine needs so much - Zelenskyy said.

He also told where most of the fighting is taking place now.

Most of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions. Our soldiers continue active defense operations in the territory of certain districts of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted that based on the results of the fighting, special gratitude is deserved by: the 3rd Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat tasks in the Pokrovsk direction as efficiently as possible, and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

It is also worth noting today the actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade, and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade - added the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine continues to defend its independence and land in battles.

The situation at the front and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the world's current pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough. It will soon be fifty days since Russia ignored the United States' proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted this proposal on March 11. More tangible pressure is needed on Russia to give more opportunities to real diplomacy. Thank you to everyone in the world who is with Ukraine - wrote the President.

Addendum

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defense operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda.