Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs

The situation in the Sumy direction is not easy. In the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, the Russians do not stop their actions, using the tactics of sending small assault groups to the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation there (in the Sumy direction – ed.) is not easy, because we have a fairly large border with the Russian Federation within this region. But, of course, the most attention is paid to certain directions, this is the direction, in particular, of the settlement of Basivka and Zhuravka, where the enemy does not stop its actions, using the tactics of sending small assault groups to the territory of Ukraine - Demchenko said.

He said that the Russians sometimes try to break through on quad bikes.

Over the past period, we have seen that he is even trying to expand other areas within this zone, where we periodically expose attempts to enter such groups. Sometimes they even try to break through on ATVs in order to penetrate the territory of Ukraine as quickly as possible, then gain a foothold, wait for reinforcements and expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine - said Demchenko.

Demchenko stressed that the Defense Forces are inflicting damage on the enemy, not allowing them to rapidly advance through Ukrainian territory.

But the units of the State Border Guard Service, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are located in this direction, are doing everything possible. The heroism of the guys who hold the positions is the accuracy and skill of artillerymen, UAV operators, who inflict damage on the enemy, not allowing them to advance so rapidly through our territory, destroying these small assault groups. In fact, sometimes these are groups of several people, sometimes about five, who have the task of gaining a foothold on the territory of Ukraine and waiting for reinforcements - Demchenko said.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda.