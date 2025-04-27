Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

The situation in the Sumy direction remains difficult, especially near Basivka and Zhuravka. The Russians are using small assault groups and trying to break through on ATVs.

Demchenko on the situation in the Sumy direction: difficult, the enemy sometimes tries to break through on ATVs

The situation in the Sumy direction is not easy. In the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, the Russians do not stop their actions, using the tactics of sending small assault groups to the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation there (in the Sumy direction – ed.) is not easy, because we have a fairly large border with the Russian Federation within this region. But, of course, the most attention is paid to certain directions, this is the direction, in particular, of the settlement of Basivka and Zhuravka, where the enemy does not stop its actions, using the tactics of sending small assault groups to the territory of Ukraine

- Demchenko said.

He said that the Russians sometimes try to break through on quad bikes.

Over the past period, we have seen that he is even trying to expand other areas within this zone, where we periodically expose attempts to enter such groups. Sometimes they even try to break through on ATVs in order to penetrate the territory of Ukraine as quickly as possible, then gain a foothold, wait for reinforcements and expand the zone of fighting on the territory of Ukraine

- said Demchenko.

Demchenko stressed that the Defense Forces are inflicting damage on the enemy, not allowing them to rapidly advance through Ukrainian territory.

But the units of the State Border Guard Service, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are located in this direction, are doing everything possible. The heroism of the guys who hold the positions is the accuracy and skill of artillerymen, UAV operators, who inflict damage on the enemy, not allowing them to advance so rapidly through our territory, destroying these small assault groups. In fact, sometimes these are groups of several people, sometimes about five, who have the task of gaining a foothold on the territory of Ukraine and waiting for reinforcements

- Demchenko said.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
