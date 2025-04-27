DeepState denied the occupation of the Kursk region but acknowledged that the situation there is not the best

On Saturday, April 26, the DeepState monitoring project team denied information about the enemy's complete occupation of the Kursk region. At the same time, DeepState analysts reported some advances by the Russian army in this region and that the situation there is not the best, UNN reports.

Today, the Muscovites, once again, began to spread a fake, stating that they had completely occupied the Kursk region and ousted units of the Defense Forces from the territory. This statement is not true, but the situation in this area is not the best - says DeepState.

It is noted that the enemy had advances in the Kursk region, in particular, almost completely occupied the settlement of Gornal and advanced in the area of Oleshnya.

These are the last villages around which the control of the Defense Forces remains. so the "Kursk operation" is still ongoing, where Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with Muscovites and Koreans. In particular, hunting and destruction of enemy logistics, its location, etc. are carried out - reported analysts.

"The enemy does not stop trying to advance and gain a foothold in the Sumy region. It accumulates in the village of Zhuravka and tries to approach the village of Bilovody. It also consolidates and accumulates in Basivka, trying to move towards Lokni, but so far unsuccessfully. The Defense Forces are making maximum efforts to prevent the Katsaps from advancing and accumulating," - writes the DeepState team.

Let us remind you

During the day, April 26, 162 combat clashes took place on the front. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Toretsk directions, as well as in the Kursk region.

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState