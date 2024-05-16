Current electricity restrictions may last until August - Prime Minister's advisor

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67836 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147658 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151939 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173701 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165031 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224847 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101671 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39389 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52066 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45608 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211030 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223714 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45608 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52066 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112506 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113431 views
Current electricity restrictions may last until August - Prime Minister's advisor

Current electricity restrictions may last until August - Prime Minister's advisor

 • 125968 views

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine, which began a day ago, may last until August due to various factors, with improvement in August-September, according to an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo.

Restrictions on electricity consumption, which began in Ukraine a day ago, may be in effect throughout the summer, said Yuriy Boyko, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, during a discussion on energy on Thursday, UNN reports.

If we're talking about the restrictions that began a day ago, I won't reveal a big secret if I say that, according to my estimates, we will have to live in these conditions until August

 ," Boyko said.

At the same time, he noted that a slight improvement is expected in August-September.

"In August-September, I expect a slight improvement due to a different set of factors - starting from the exit from the active phase of nuclear generation repairs, the sun will still be active, and accordingly, there will be a large amount of solar generation in the system. It will still be warm, but not hot, so the additional load in the system, which traditionally occurs in the hottest summer months, will decrease," he explained.

Schedules of power outages in all regions today, imports from 5 EU countries are planned - Ukrenergo16.05.24, 12:24 • 24243 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

