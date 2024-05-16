Current electricity restrictions may last until August - Prime Minister's advisor

Restrictions on electricity consumption, which began in Ukraine a day ago, may be in effect throughout the summer, said Yuriy Boyko, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, during a discussion on energy on Thursday, UNN reports.

If we're talking about the restrictions that began a day ago, I won't reveal a big secret if I say that, according to my estimates, we will have to live in these conditions until August

," Boyko said.

At the same time, he noted that a slight improvement is expected in August-September.

"In August-September, I expect a slight improvement due to a different set of factors - starting from the exit from the active phase of nuclear generation repairs, the sun will still be active, and accordingly, there will be a large amount of solar generation in the system. It will still be warm, but not hot, so the additional load in the system, which traditionally occurs in the hottest summer months, will decrease," he explained.

Schedules of power outages in all regions today, imports from 5 EU countries are planned - Ukrenergo