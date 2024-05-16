Schedules of power outages in all regions today, imports from 5 EU countries are planned - Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system has a significant deficit for most of the day, with hourly blackouts in place in all regions, and imports from 5 EU countries are planned in addition to emergency aid from a number of neighboring countries, NPC Ukrenergo said on Thursday, UNN reports .

"For most of the day, the power system is experiencing a significant shortage of electricity. Ukrenergo's dispatch center has informed the regional power distribution companies of the consumption limits for each region. Today, on May 16, starting from 00:00, hourly blackout schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine ," Ukrenergo said.

It is noted that information on how consumption restrictions will be applied in the regions can be obtained in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages.

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 23,488 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,653 MW in some hours.

As of morning, 446 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: new power outages in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson regions. For technical reasons: new power outages in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Sumy regions