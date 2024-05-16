Amid shortages power outages are possible again, emergency aid from the EU is already on the way - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62008 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103662 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146745 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164814 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63533 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100765 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38216 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62026 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38222 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112308 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113243 views
Actual
Amid shortages power outages are possible again, emergency aid from the EU is already on the way - Ministry of Energy

Amid shortages power outages are possible again, emergency aid from the EU is already on the way - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27314 views

Ukraine has faced power outages due to electricity shortages, with restrictions on industry scheduled for today from 4 p.m., and has asked the EU for emergency assistance.

Amid a shortage of electricity , Ukraine is facing another power outage today, with restrictions for industry planned from 4 p.m. Emergency assistance from the EU has already been requested, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as reported, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been carried out. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," the statement said.

On Thursday, from 00:00 to 9:00, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. "These restrictions will also apply in the evening - from 16:00 to 24:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Last night, as noted, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine. Around midnight, the restrictions were lifted, but re-imposed in some regions (Dnipropetrovs'k region, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv region).

Outages are also possible during the current day during the peak load period

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

"In order to avoid emergency outages, the Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to consume electricity in an economical and responsible manner. It is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00)," the Ministry emphasized.

Industrial consumers are asked to revise their production processes to reduce the load on the power grid and to use imports as much as possible.

De-energization

Last night in Kyiv region, one of the high-voltage overhead lines was disconnected. It was taken out for emergency repairs, the cause is being investigated.

This morning in Rivne region, equipment at a high-voltage substation was shut down for technological reasons. It is back in operation and consumers were not cut off.

Yesterday, in Dnipropetrovs'k region, an overhead line of a regional power company was disconnected for technological reasons. As a result, the substation and the household consumers connected to it lost power. Everyone has been supplied with electricity.

Emergencies

In Donetsk region, a ventilation equipment malfunctioned during a power outage at a mine. 124 workers were brought to the surface. The power supply to the mine and the operation of the ventilation equipment have been restored.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 23,488 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising