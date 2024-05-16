Amid shortages power outages are possible again, emergency aid from the EU is already on the way - Ministry of Energy

Amid a shortage of electricity , Ukraine is facing another power outage today, with restrictions for industry planned from 4 p.m. Emergency assistance from the EU has already been requested, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as reported, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been carried out. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," the statement said.

On Thursday, from 00:00 to 9:00, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. "These restrictions will also apply in the evening - from 16:00 to 24:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Last night, as noted, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine. Around midnight, the restrictions were lifted, but re-imposed in some regions (Dnipropetrovs'k region, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv region).

Outages are also possible during the current day during the peak load period - the Ministry of Energy reported.

"In order to avoid emergency outages, the Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to consume electricity in an economical and responsible manner. It is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00)," the Ministry emphasized.

Industrial consumers are asked to revise their production processes to reduce the load on the power grid and to use imports as much as possible.

De-energization

Last night in Kyiv region, one of the high-voltage overhead lines was disconnected. It was taken out for emergency repairs, the cause is being investigated.

This morning in Rivne region, equipment at a high-voltage substation was shut down for technological reasons. It is back in operation and consumers were not cut off.

Yesterday, in Dnipropetrovs'k region, an overhead line of a regional power company was disconnected for technological reasons. As a result, the substation and the household consumers connected to it lost power. Everyone has been supplied with electricity.

Emergencies

In Donetsk region, a ventilation equipment malfunctioned during a power outage at a mine. 124 workers were brought to the surface. The power supply to the mine and the operation of the ventilation equipment have been restored.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 23,488 MWh. No exports are expected.