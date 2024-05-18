ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

May 18: International Museum Day, Reservist Day and Science Day in Ukraine

May 18: International Museum Day, Reservist Day and Science Day in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116437 views

Today, on May 18, all art lovers can join the events dedicated to the International Museum Day. The oldest museum in the world is the Capitoline Museum in Rome, which was established in 1471.

Today, on May 18, all art lovers can join the events on the occasion of the International Museum Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched in 1977 at a meeting of the International Council of Museums.

The purpose of today's event is to raise awareness of the importance of the role of museums for comprehensive social development, to thank museum staff for their hard work, and to respect the cultural, historical, and scientific heritage.

The oldest museum in the world is the Capitoline Museum in Rome, which was established in 1471.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, there were more than 550 museums in Ukraine. Almost 30 of them were damaged or completely destroyed by the Russians.

Since 2019, Ukraine has been celebrating the Day of the Reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 18. The event was launched to emphasize the important role of reservists in protecting the Motherland, its independence and territorial integrity, and their readiness to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine at any time.

It is symbolic that today, on May 18, , new norms of mobilization legislationcome into force.

Today, on the third Saturday of May, Science Day has been celebrated since 1997.

The center of Ukrainian scientists is, of course, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Today, it has 3 sections, about 14 departments, and 170 institutes and other scientific institutions, as well as 1400 research institutes and 330 higher education institutions, with more than 7,000 doctors and 78,000 PhDs working there.

Today, sports and outdoor enthusiasts can join the World Nordic Walking Day. It is believed that it was founded in 1966 by a teacher at a school in Helsinki, Lina Jääskäinen, who introduced walking with ski poles into her students' lessons.

Nordic walking involves almost the entire upper body, helps to improve the functioning of the musculoskeletal system, is useful for those suffering from arthritis and osteoarthritis, and protects against cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Theodotus of Ankyr, who lived in the 3rd century in modern Turkey.

Theodotus secretly professed Christianity, and during the intensification of the persecution of Christians, he hid them in his house. When the local ruler learned of this, he ordered Theodotus to be captured.

For refusing to worship pagan idols, Theodotus was brutally tortured and then executed.

Fedot, Oleksandr, Mykhailo, Petro, Yulia, and Khrystyna celebrate their name days on May 18.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
helsinkiHelsinki
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
romeRome
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

