The Association of International Road Carriers says that TCC employees have done everything possible to make drivers afraid to go on trips

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81830 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174199 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165451 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148348 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113066 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40438 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64714 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32982 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224627 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113852 views
The Association of International Road Carriers says that TCC employees have done everything possible to make drivers afraid to go on trips

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 192181 views

Many truck drivers are refusing to travel abroad due to fear and uncertainty at checkpoints and borders, some of them leaving loaded trucks and not returning, forcing companies to temporarily suspend operations while waiting for the government to respond to the impact of the new laws.

Truck drivers refuse to make trips because of fear and uncertainty when crossing checkpoints and borders. Those who have had trips abroad leave the truck with the goods and never return, creating serious challenges for businesses. Many companies are temporarily suspending operations, waiting for a government response and assessing the impact of the new laws. This was stated by Volodymyr Balin, Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine, in a commentary to UNN.

There are situations when drivers refuse to go on a trip because of uncertainty about passing checkpoints and borders. TCC employees did everything possible to make drivers afraid to leave 

- Balin says.

He says that there have been repeated cases in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions where drivers were forced to leave their loaded cars.

In addition, Balin commented on the situation with drivers who deliver cargo abroad and never return home: "Such situations happen often and for a long time. Increased mobilization measures have led to a huge increase in such cases.

The head of the Association notes that drivers simply leave the trucks with the goods and do not return, which puts companies in a very difficult position. In such cases, companies have to send another driver to complete the delivery of goods.

According to him, in order to avoid risking trucks and goods, many companies stop their operations for a while to analyze what will happen next.

“Either the TCC employees will stupidly fulfill their norm and not look at the fact that this is a commercial vehicle that earns money and pays taxes, then, in the end, the top leadership of the state will have to pay attention to this, that such ‘overreaching’ can lead to a halt in the economy as a whole,” Balin said.

According to him, they sent an appeal to the government, but have not yet received an official response.

24 carriers were disconnected by Ukrtransbezpeka from the Shlyakh system for 3 months for systematic violation of border crossing rules.

Iryna Kolesnik

