The Association of International Road Carriers says that TCC employees have done everything possible to make drivers afraid to go on trips

Truck drivers refuse to make trips because of fear and uncertainty when crossing checkpoints and borders. Those who have had trips abroad leave the truck with the goods and never return, creating serious challenges for businesses. Many companies are temporarily suspending operations, waiting for a government response and assessing the impact of the new laws. This was stated by Volodymyr Balin, Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine, in a commentary to UNN.

There are situations when drivers refuse to go on a trip because of uncertainty about passing checkpoints and borders. TCC employees did everything possible to make drivers afraid to leave - Balin says.

He says that there have been repeated cases in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions where drivers were forced to leave their loaded cars.

In addition, Balin commented on the situation with drivers who deliver cargo abroad and never return home: "Such situations happen often and for a long time. Increased mobilization measures have led to a huge increase in such cases.

The head of the Association notes that drivers simply leave the trucks with the goods and do not return, which puts companies in a very difficult position. In such cases, companies have to send another driver to complete the delivery of goods.

According to him, in order to avoid risking trucks and goods, many companies stop their operations for a while to analyze what will happen next.

“Either the TCC employees will stupidly fulfill their norm and not look at the fact that this is a commercial vehicle that earns money and pays taxes, then, in the end, the top leadership of the state will have to pay attention to this, that such ‘overreaching’ can lead to a halt in the economy as a whole,” Balin said.

According to him, they sent an appeal to the government, but have not yet received an official response.

Recall

24 carriers were disconnected by Ukrtransbezpeka from the Shlyakh system for 3 months for systematic violation of border crossing rules.