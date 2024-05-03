In Kyiv, a three-year-old girl fell out of a third-floor window, an investigation is underway

A three-year-old girl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv's Poznyaki district, a pre-trial investigation is underway, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

...a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fall of a 3-year-old child from a high-rise window in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv (Part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

Details

It was established that in the evening, the girl, playing with toys under the supervision of older children, fell out of a third-floor window. The consequences of the fall from a height were not fatal because there was a green lawn under the windows of the house.

According to the information established so far, the family, consisting of a father, mother and three minor children, had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement officers are taking all necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident.