Updating military registration data through Administrative Service Centers: are ASCs ready

On Saturday, May 18, the law on enhanced mobilization comes into force, which obliges men aged 18 to 60 to update their credentials within 60 days. This can be done through the Territorial Recruitment Centers, the conscript's electronic cabinet, or through the Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). UNN decided to find out whether the ASCs are ready to provide data updating services for the TCC.

Today, information has begun to circulate on the Internet that the Cabinet of Ministers has allegedly failed to provide ASCs with access to the necessary systems for citizens to update their registration data for the TCC.

In particular, it was pointed out that in one of the ASCs, no administrator has yet received access to the relevant system in which these clarifications will be made, and no training has yet been provided to employees.

Natalia Shamrai, director of the KCSA ASC department, commented on this information on Kyiv24 , noting that administrators are already connecting to the system and that employees will promptly enter data.

"We do not yet understand the number of people we can expect to register as persons liable for military service. But we will also respond in a timely manner to cope with such queues. A person liable for military service must have an identity document at the ASC, and we will make sure that it is this person. We will enter the data provided by the system. We are currently in the process of connecting ASC administrators to the system. This service is new, it is not specific to ASCs. We are doing a lot of work to launch the ASCs all over Ukraine on May 18," said Shamrai.

UNN decided to ask the ASCs directly whether it was possible to update their credentials at the centers.

Thus, in three ASCs, the journalist was told that such a service is currently unavailable, as the mobilization law has not yet entered into force. But they assured that after the law comes into force, namely after May 18, absolutely all men will be able to use this service.

However, the Lviv Administrative Services Center said that they did not know when such a service would be launched.

"At the moment, you can't, there is no such service. We have no information yet, so stay tuned for more information," the ASC replied.

At the same time, Oleksandr Kulepin, deputy head of the Lviv RMA, assured that the ASCs of Lviv region are ready to provide the service of "updating the data of persons liable for military service" from the 18th of July. He noted that yesterday there was a news item referring to the Lviv Regional State Administration, which stated that "the government has not yet provided ASCs with access to the necessary systems.

"However, they forgot to say that this information is already outdated by a week, because we talked about it on May 8. This outdated information has already been disseminated by a number of other media outlets, which is spreading the 'betrayal'. There is no treason. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already worked out the mechanism, have already trained administrators and have already provided access," Kulepin wrote on Facebook.

It should be noted that previously, the service of updating data was not provided at ASCs.

UNN described in detail what the law on enhanced mobilization provides for, who has a deferral and the right to book, what changes it makes to mobilization training, and what to expect.

Also, UNN sent a request to the Cabinet of Ministers to clarify this situation and whether the government really did not provide access to the relevant systems to ASCs.