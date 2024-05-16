Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace

Yesterday, the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was injured and taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. As of the morning of May 16, there is conflicting information about the health of the head of the Slovak government. The attacker was detained: 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, a writer and former employee of a private security service. During the initial interrogation, it was found that the perpetrator had an "obviously political motive," reports the Ministry of the Interior of Slovakia.

Who is Robert Fico

Robert Fico is the leader of the left-wing populist party "Course - Social Democracy" (Smer - SD).

He has been the Prime Minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. Prior to his current cadence, Fico had already become the country's prime minister twice, in 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. Previously, in the 80s and 90s, Fico was a member of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia and a member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic. In 1994-2000, the current prime minister of the Slovak Republic was Slovakia's Commissioner to the European Court of Human Rights; from 1999 to 2005, he was a member of the Slovak delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Robert Fico founded and led the center-left party Direction - Social Democracy in 1999.

How the attack on the Prime Minister of Slovakia took place and who attacked him

On May 15, at about 14:30, Fico was wounded by shots fired by an unknown man - it happened when, after a government meeting in a cultural center in the town of Handlov, the politician went outside to greet supporters.

Eyewitnesses told Slovak television that at least four shots were fired in front of the House of Culture in Handlove when Fico was just approaching to talk to the crowd and shake hands.

Local television RTV Prievidza published a video of the crime: a man is seen pushing against a fence and shooting at the prime minister at close range, who then falls.

Another video shows Fico being dragged by his comrades to a police limousine to be taken to safety. At the same time, the attacker was detained.

The Interior Minister told a press conference that the attacker was a 71-year-old resident of Levice, writer Juraj Cintula. The interior minister said that the perpetrator had "obviously a political motive," which was revealed during the initial interrogation.

The official also confirmed that Robert Fico was wounded in the stomach. After the assassination attempt, the wounded prime minister was urgently transported by helicopter to a hospital. Subsequently, representatives of the Slovak government reported that Fico's condition was "extremely serious" and he had to undergo an emergency surgery in the regional capital Banská Bystrica.

Robert Fico "received several injuries and is in critical condition. He is currently being transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, as it will take too long to get to Bratislava and he needs urgent surgery. The next few hours will be crucial - informs the page of the Prime Minister of Slovakia on Facebook

Until Thursday morning, there was uncertainty about the 59-year-old's health. The Slovak media reported that Fico had regained consciousness after the operation, but did not provide details about the health of the head of government.

What is known about the attacker, and whether the attempt had a "Russian trace"

According to official information, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, who attempted to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, is a resident of Levice. The suspect used to be an employee of a private security service. Juraj Cintula is reported to be a writer - since 2005, he has been one of the founders of the DUGA literary club and has written three poetry collections.

Yesterday, the Slovak Writers' Association expressed outrage at the "brutal act, which is unprecedented in the history of Slovakia" and said that they would expel Cintai from the ranks of the literary association if the charges are confirmed.

For the attempt, Juraj Cintula used a short-barreled weapon for which he had a permit, as Juraj Cintula's son told the Slovak news portal aktuality.sk.

It was also reported that the shooter had been the victim of an attack in the past: in 2016, Cintula was working as a driver in a shopping center in Lewice, when he was attacked by a young man who was under the influence of drugs.

The TA3 news channel and other media published a video from the police station. In it, Jurai Cintula said: "I don't agree with the government's policy"; he also mentioned the media reform planned by the authorities, which thousands of people have been demonstrating against for weeks. According to media reports, police questioned the attacker's wife.

The media briefly stated that Cintula allegedly had ties to a pro-Russian paramilitary group. There are various not fully confirmed assumptions about the attacker's inclinations and ties. According to the information published by blogger Ivan Mlynar , Juraj Cintula "was a racist, hated Roma, which he did not hide at all, was a xenophobe, that is, he hated immigrants.

It is also stated that the attacker is a fan of Russian bikers.

Addendum

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently in intensive care, his condition is stable but serious. This was reported by the director of the Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica, Miriam Lapunikova.