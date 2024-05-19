"Achilles" and MP Mezentseva got married
Kyiv • UNN
Maria Mezentseva, MP, and Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles unit, got married on April 24, as evidenced by Mezentseva's wedding photos on Instagram.
MP from the Servant of the People party Maria Mezentseva and the commander of the Achilles unit and a member of the Kyiv City Council Yuriy Fedorenko got married. Maria shared the wedding photos on her Instagram, UNN reports.
Details
The 34-year-old bride poses in a white wedding dress, and her 33-year-old husband wears a military dress uniform with insignia.
Love will win
She also noted that the event took place on April 24.
