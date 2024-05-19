"Achilles" and MP Mezentseva got married

MP from the Servant of the People party Maria Mezentseva and the commander of the Achilles unit and a member of the Kyiv City Council Yuriy Fedorenko got married. Maria shared the wedding photos on her Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

The 34-year-old bride poses in a white wedding dress, and her 33-year-old husband wears a military dress uniform with insignia.

Love will win briefly captioned Mezentsev's photos.

She also noted that the event took place on April 24.

