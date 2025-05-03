Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 1458 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 10690 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 24283 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 28522 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 50323 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 47520 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50059 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68916 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 86291 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46294 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 34647 views

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3, 02:55 AM • 10157 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 17514 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 10748 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

06:22 AM • 5518 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 24283 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 17668 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 56416 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 65444 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
May 2, 10:48 AM • 86291 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 22153 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 47520 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 23638 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 27532 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 27333 views
Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Aleksandar Vučić canceled meetings and returned to Serbia after consulting with doctors in Florida. Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Fico has also canceled his work schedule.

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9
www.srbija.gov.rs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suddenly fell ill, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began canceling previously planned visits, raising questions about his health after last year's assassination attempt, both of whom had previously promised to attend the parade in Moscow, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg and local media.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic cut short a visit to the United States on Friday after suddenly falling ill in Florida, forcing him to cancel some meetings he had scheduled during his stay, state broadcaster RTS reported.

The decision to return to Serbia was made after consultations with doctors, RTS said, without providing further details. Calls to Vucic's office in Belgrade went unanswered after hours on Saturday, Bloomberg noted.

Vucic wanted to meet with US President Donald Trump and other senior members of the Republican Party during his visit, although, as Bloomberg writes, there was no indication that a meeting with Trump actually took place.

He arrived in Florida on Wednesday and met with Congressman Claudia Tenney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Serbian entrepreneurs from the United States, Blic daily reported. He also met with former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

Richard Grenell, Trump's special envoy and representative at the Serbia-Kosovo talks during the US president's first term, wrote on X that he was sorry to miss a meeting with the Serbian leader. Grenell received the Serbian Medal of Honor from Vucic in 2023.

Earlier, Vucic said he intended to travel to Russia next week for President Vladimir Putin's military parade on May 9 to mark the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. These plans have sparked controversy and pressure from the European Union, which Serbia aspires to join, against candidate countries or member states accepting the Kremlin's invitation to attend the event in Moscow's Red Square.

Slovakia

Meanwhile, in Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico has "sharply canceled his work schedule" several times in recent days. He did not even go to the planned May Day celebrations, TV Noviny notes.

"The working program of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, for May 1 has been canceled," the Slovak government agency said on Wednesday afternoon without further details.

The Slovak Prime Minister also canceled his participation in the May Day celebrations in Velke Zaluzhye. "We have no information why he canceled it," comments the mayor of the municipality of Elke Zaluzhye, Milan Biro.

These are not the first such sudden changes in the Slovak Prime Minister's program. In April, he canceled a press conference and canceled a planned trip to a lecture in Britain at the last minute. Milos Zeman later revealed the reason. "Because he felt bad after the injury, after the assassination attempt," Zeman explained.

The Prime Minister's state of health is particularly questionable, the publication notes. On May 15, it will be a year since attacker Juraj Cintula shot Robert Fico. He recently admitted in parliament that he still has problems after the injuries.

If Robert Fico canceled his trip to Moscow due to his health, it would be the best thing he could do, said Matus Kostolny, editor-in-chief of the Slovak newspaper Denník N, meanwhile. According to commentator and editor of Denník E Oliver Brunovsky, the public has the right to information about Fico's health and whether he will be able to cope with his position for the money of the country's citizens.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Richard Grenell
Republican Party (United States)
Aleksandar Vučić
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Serbia
New York City
Slovakia
Florida
