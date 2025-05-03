$41.590.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2910 views

As a result of a massive UAV attack, tanks at the KSK grain terminal in Novorossiysk were damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in the city, and the consequences are being eliminated.

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

Drones hit a key grain terminal in the Russian Black Sea port of "Novorossiysk," the Russian "GC Delo" reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to a massive UAV attack, BEK on NVMB and the South-Eastern district of the port of Novorossiysk and Novorossiysk, we inform you. On the territory of the KSK grain terminal, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of falling debris from downed UAVs. The fire was extinguished by our own forces together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations. There are no casualties. The "DeloPorts" terminals operate in normal mode in accordance with internal instructions and instructions of the relevant bodies and departments," "GC Delo" said in a Telegram message.

Earlier on Saturday, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that drones "damaged three tanks at a grain terminal" in Novorossiysk. According to him, the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory was subjected to a massive attack at night, and the "most serious consequences" were in Novorossiysk, but drone debris also fell in the village of Taman, in the villages of Yurivka and Tsibanobalka near Anapa.

"The results of the night explosions in Novorossiysk have become known: the port was attacked by drones, grain terminal tanks were damaged," the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" notes.

The KSK terminal, Bloomberg notes, was previously partly owned by American Cargill Inc., and is now fully controlled by Delo, and has a storage capacity of 220,000 tons and transshipped more than 10 million tons of grain in 2024.

A state of emergency was declared in Novorossiysk after the drone attack, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense forces destroyed 170 drones overnight: 47 over the Krasnodar Territory, nine over the Rostov Region, and eight UAVs each over the Bryansk and Kursk Regions, and two over the Belgorod Region. It is also claimed that 96 drones were shot down over the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Neptune-MD guided missiles were allegedly destroyed over the Black Sea, and 14 unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea.

As for Crimea, as the ASTRA Telegram channel wrote at night, "residents of Crimea report an attack on the Crimean Bridge," the bridge itself was blocked. The Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported a series of explosions in Kerch, in the area of the Kerch Bridge and over it, and the work of the Russian air defense system in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, "Crimean Wind" reports that the Russians lost a fighter jet over the sea, probably a Su-30.

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Black Sea
Crimea
