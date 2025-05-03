Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

On the night of May 3, explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied Crimea and several regions of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, according to the Telegram channel Shot, explosions rang out in Crimea over Feodosia and Kerch.

Preliminary, the air defense system shoots down UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the source said.

It is also noted that flashes were visible in the sky over Kerch and Feodosia from the Black Sea and sounds of explosions were heard.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Air defense forces and means are repelling an air attack by the enemy on the Rostov region. Currently, UAVs have been destroyed in Novoshakhtinsk, Kamensk, Zhovtneve (rural), Ust-Donetsk and Tselinsky districts - said the governor of the Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar.

In addition, it was reported about the closure of the Crimean Bridge for traffic.

Let us remind you

The day before, Crimea was under a massive drone attack. In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol, Sevastopol and Gvardiysky. In addition, the Kacha airfield was under attack in Sevastopol.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated that temporarily occupied Crimea is considered by Russia as a military base that threatens shipping and is used for enemy strikes on Ukraine, therefore, explosions in Crimea at military facilities are exclusively a component of security.

NASA satellites recorded a fire in the area of the Kacha airfield in Crimea after a drone attack