Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 11233 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 20948 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 22277 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 37697 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 58656 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 72842 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44563 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51540 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80293 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148128 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.5m/s
45%
749 mm
Popular news

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21322 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 54663 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 45123 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 16099 views

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM • 10346 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 45133 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 54674 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 72842 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64001 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 142262 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 6440 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 22277 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 16111 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21331 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 22646 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On the night of May 3, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea and several regions of Russia. It was loud in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region.

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

On the night of May 3, explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied Crimea and several regions of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, according to the Telegram channel Shot, explosions rang out in Crimea over Feodosia and Kerch.

Preliminary, the air defense system shoots down UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the source said.

It is also noted that flashes were visible in the sky over Kerch and Feodosia from the Black Sea and sounds of explosions were heard.

In Crimean schools, the occupiers are bringing back the Soviet system of behavior assessment - CNS 02.05.25, 02:56 • 3422 views

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Air defense forces and means are repelling an air attack by the enemy on the Rostov region. Currently, UAVs have been destroyed in Novoshakhtinsk, Kamensk, Zhovtneve (rural), Ust-Donetsk and Tselinsky districts

- said the governor of the Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar.

In addition, it was reported about the closure of the Crimean Bridge for traffic.

Let us remind you

The day before, Crimea was under a massive drone attack. In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol, Sevastopol and Gvardiysky. In addition, the Kacha airfield was under attack in Sevastopol.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated that temporarily occupied Crimea is considered by Russia as a military base that threatens shipping and is used for enemy strikes on Ukraine, therefore, explosions in Crimea at military facilities are exclusively a component of security.

NASA satellites recorded a fire in the area of the Kacha airfield in Crimea after a drone attack02.05.25, 12:00 • 4052 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Feodosia
Kerch
Crimea
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,645.20
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,834.83