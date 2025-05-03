$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11982 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 27066 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37150 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 35745 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 56318 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54941 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 52732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 91681 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46438 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3.2m/s
52%
744 mm
Popular news

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 9336 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 16895 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 13733 views

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 5852 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 12864 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37144 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 27779 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 61364 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 70194 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91678 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 25712 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54940 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 26558 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 30089 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 29522 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2234 views

The Kremlin expressed dissatisfaction with the invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the parade for Victory Day over Nazism in Great Britain. Peskov called it disrespect for World War II veterans.

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

The Kremlin has expressed outrage that the British government has invited servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take part in the parade on the occasion of the Day of Victory over Nazism. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Kremlin spokesman answered journalists whether Great Britain may lose the chance to be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow after the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade, which is "support for Nazism".

According to Peskov, London did not pretend to be a mediator, and also emphasized the alleged disrespect for British veterans.

Of course, inviting followers of neo-Nazi elements and those who glorify neo-Nazis directly in their country to celebrate Victory Day is, of course, not just disrespect, disrespect for those Britons, for those British veterans who gave their lives during the Second World War. This is, in Russian parlance, blasphemy.

Peskov said.

Let us remind you

On Monday, May 5, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in the parade in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during the Second World War.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,334.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,835.21