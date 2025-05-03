The Kremlin has expressed outrage that the British government has invited servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take part in the parade on the occasion of the Day of Victory over Nazism. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Kremlin spokesman answered journalists whether Great Britain may lose the chance to be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow after the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade, which is "support for Nazism".

According to Peskov, London did not pretend to be a mediator, and also emphasized the alleged disrespect for British veterans.

Of course, inviting followers of neo-Nazi elements and those who glorify neo-Nazis directly in their country to celebrate Victory Day is, of course, not just disrespect, disrespect for those Britons, for those British veterans who gave their lives during the Second World War. This is, in Russian parlance, blasphemy. Peskov said.

Let us remind you

On Monday, May 5, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in the parade in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during the Second World War.