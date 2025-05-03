Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation

A meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Vatican a week ago, a few minutes before the funeral of Pope Francis, was "the best we had", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, the two leaders discussed Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, sanctions against Russia, air defense needs, and an agreement giving the US access to Ukrainian natural resources. This agreement was signed this week in Washington.

"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican

"I raised the issue of US sanctions steps. I cannot reveal the details, but what he told me sounds very strong," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Moscow has so far refused to accept US demands for a ceasefire of at least 30 days.

American officials have prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources who indicated that Trump has not yet made a decision as diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg