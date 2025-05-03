$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 1472 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 10702 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 24298 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 28529 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 50330 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 47530 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50060 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68916 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 86295 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46294 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 714 views

Zelenskyy reported that he discussed with Trump a 30-day ceasefire, sanctions against the Russian Federation, air defense and an agreement on US access to Ukraine's natural resources. Moscow rejects US demands for a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation

A meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Vatican a week ago, a few minutes before the funeral of Pope Francis, was "the best we had", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, the two leaders discussed Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, sanctions against Russia, air defense needs, and an agreement giving the US access to Ukrainian natural resources. This agreement was signed this week in Washington.

"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican28.04.25, 02:33 • 21892 views

"I raised the issue of US sanctions steps. I cannot reveal the details, but what he told me sounds very strong," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Moscow has so far refused to accept US demands for a ceasefire of at least 30 days.

American officials have prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources who indicated that Trump has not yet made a decision as diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg 02.05.25, 17:23 • 9996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Pope Francis
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
