Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10234 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19792 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23179 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18072 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30504 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68402 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 139008 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121190 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128792 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127930 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2396 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23179 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32363 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124732 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221938 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2172 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5594 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27804 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31946 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31061 views
Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The Trump administration is considering options to increase economic pressure on Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukraine and its allies are calling for tougher restrictions on energy exports.

Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg

U.S. officials have prepared a number of options for President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even trying to stop the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources in official circles, reports UNN.

Details

People from official circles of the White House, on condition of anonymity, said that Trump has not yet made any decision, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing. They promised to clarify which of the proposed options were submitted for consideration to the president's desk. Noting that any decision will be made exclusively by the president.

Russian Billionaires Grew Richer by $15 Billion in First Months of Trump's Presidency - BBI Ranking 02.05.25, 11:39 • 3222 views

Ukraine and its allies are calling on the United States to increase pressure on Moscow, including by tightening restrictions on energy exports and oil revenues. To force it to a ceasefire on the terms proposed by Trump. The United States and the European Union have already imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions against Moscow since its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but have failed to force Putin to stop fighting.

The US is launching a large-scale reform of the armed forces, taking into account the experience of Ukraine - WSJ02.05.25, 14:12 • 2022 views

The U.S. National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who met with Putin last week, also did not respond.

Recall

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Thursday, May 1, that the European Union is preparing to strike Russia with a 17th package of sanctions, calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the "only obstacle" to peace in Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Ukraine
