U.S. officials have prepared a number of options for President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even trying to stop the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources in official circles, reports UNN.

People from official circles of the White House, on condition of anonymity, said that Trump has not yet made any decision, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing. They promised to clarify which of the proposed options were submitted for consideration to the president's desk. Noting that any decision will be made exclusively by the president.

Ukraine and its allies are calling on the United States to increase pressure on Moscow, including by tightening restrictions on energy exports and oil revenues. To force it to a ceasefire on the terms proposed by Trump. The United States and the European Union have already imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions against Moscow since its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but have failed to force Putin to stop fighting.

The U.S. National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who met with Putin last week, also did not respond.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Thursday, May 1, that the European Union is preparing to strike Russia with a 17th package of sanctions, calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the "only obstacle" to peace in Ukraine.