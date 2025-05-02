Russian Billionaires Grew Richer by $15 Billion in First Months of Trump's Presidency - BBI Ranking

The first months after Donald Trump's return to the White House were successful for the wealthiest Russian billionaires. Their total wealth increased by almost $15 billion during this period, reaching $305 billion. This data can be seen in the updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), writes UNN.

Details

Alisher Usmanov, the owner of structures in the fields of metallurgy, mining, telecommunications and technology, the founder of the USM holding (Metalloinvest, Udokan Copper, Megafon), earned the most at the beginning of the year. His fortune increased by $3.6 billion, amounting to $16.9 billion. With such volumes of assets, Usmanov took 129th place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet.

The fortune of Andriy Melnychenko, co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK, increased to $22.7 billion (+$2.5 billion) during this time. He became 88th in the ranking.

The third place in terms of asset growth among Russians was taken by Dagestani senator Suleiman Kerimov. In the first months of 2025, he became richer by $2.45 billion, taking 311th place.

The largest shareholder of Nornickel and president of the Interros holding, Vladimir Potanin, who has the largest fortune among Russian billionaires, according to the BBI, increased his fortune by $2.2 billion, taking 57th place in the ranking.

Among the billionaires from Russia, there are also those whose fortunes have decreased. There are only four such people. The head of the board of directors of NLMK, Vladimir Lisin, who lost $2.3 billion (he owns a total of $23.5 billion), was the most unlucky in the first months of the year. He is followed by one of the key shareholders of Novatek and Sibur, oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is close to Vladimir Putin, who became poorer by $1.57 billion ($9.4 billion). Alfa Group co-founder Mikhail Fridman, who lost $1.45 billion ($13.3 billion), and Novatek chairman Leonid Mikhelson, whose fortune decreased by $1.3 billion ($21 billion), also suffered losses.

In total, there are 22 Russian billionaires in the BBI ranking. Among them is the founder of the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov. His fortune is estimated at UAH 12.6 billion (an increase of UAH 1.6 billion since the beginning of the year).

US President Donald Trump said he will replace the visa program for foreign investors with a "golden card" for $5 million to obtain American citizenship

When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could use such a scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative. And he added that he "knows some Russian rich people who are very nice people."

Russian billionaires Fridman and Aven sold their shares in Alfa-Bank to partner Kosogov for 240 billion rubles. The sale of assets was carried out in order to appeal the EU sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine.