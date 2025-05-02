Russian Billionaires Grew Richer by $15 Billion in First Months of Trump's Presidency - BBI Ranking

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5144 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18766 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61950 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133682 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118361 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126933 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127034 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314458 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159360 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172729 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14903 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115885 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213706 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314458 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241509 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23537 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26996 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27100 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32038 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34984 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russian Billionaires Grew Richer by $15 Billion in First Months of Trump's Presidency - BBI Ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

In the first months after Trump's return, Russian billionaires collectively became $15 billion richer. Usmanov earned the most, but some, like Lisin, on the contrary, suffered losses.

Russian Billionaires Grew Richer by $15 Billion in First Months of Trump's Presidency - BBI Ranking

The first months after Donald Trump's return to the White House were successful for the wealthiest Russian billionaires. Their total wealth increased by almost $15 billion during this period, reaching $305 billion. This data can be seen in the updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), writes UNN.

Details

Alisher Usmanov, the owner of structures in the fields of metallurgy, mining, telecommunications and technology, the founder of the USM holding (Metalloinvest, Udokan Copper, Megafon), earned the most at the beginning of the year. His fortune increased by $3.6 billion, amounting to $16.9 billion. With such volumes of assets, Usmanov took 129th place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet.

The fortune of Andriy Melnychenko, co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK, increased to $22.7 billion (+$2.5 billion) during this time. He became 88th in the ranking.

The third place in terms of asset growth among Russians was taken by Dagestani senator Suleiman Kerimov. In the first months of 2025, he became richer by $2.45 billion, taking 311th place.

The largest shareholder of Nornickel and president of the Interros holding, Vladimir Potanin, who has the largest fortune among Russian billionaires, according to the BBI, increased his fortune by $2.2 billion, taking 57th place in the ranking.

Russian oligarch Kerimov owned a stake in SpaceX while under sanctions - Bloomberg30.01.25, 15:19 • 27398 views

Among the billionaires from Russia, there are also those whose fortunes have decreased. There are only four such people. The head of the board of directors of NLMK, Vladimir Lisin, who lost $2.3 billion (he owns a total of $23.5 billion), was the most unlucky in the first months of the year. He is followed by one of the key shareholders of Novatek and Sibur, oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is close to Vladimir Putin, who became poorer by $1.57 billion ($9.4 billion). Alfa Group co-founder Mikhail Fridman, who lost $1.45 billion ($13.3 billion), and Novatek chairman Leonid Mikhelson, whose fortune decreased by $1.3 billion ($21 billion), also suffered losses.

In total, there are 22 Russian billionaires in the BBI ranking. Among them is the founder of the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov. His fortune is estimated at UAH 12.6 billion (an increase of UAH 1.6 billion since the beginning of the year).

Gold chain-a jewelry addition to a feminine look02.12.24, 17:39 • 22132 views

US President Donald Trump said he will replace the visa program for foreign investors with a "golden card" for $5 million to obtain American citizenship

When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could use such a scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative. And he added that he "knows some Russian rich people who are very nice people."

Russian billionaires Fridman and Aven sold their shares in Alfa-Bank to partner Kosogov for 240 billion rubles. The sale of assets was carried out in order to appeal the EU sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Pavel Durov
SpaceX
Donald Trump
European Union
Telegram
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$96,636.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.92
Золото
$3,265.80
Ethereum
$1,823.42