Publications
Exclusives
The US is launching a large-scale reform of the armed forces, taking into account the experience of Ukraine - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The US is launching a large-scale reform of the armed forces, planning to equip each division with a thousand drones. The investment will amount to $36 billion over five years.

The US is launching a large-scale reform of the armed forces, taking into account the experience of Ukraine - WSJ

The United States is launching some of the largest reforms of its armed forces, taking into account Ukraine's experience in its fight against the Russian invaders. In particular, each combat division is planned to be equipped with a thousand drones, according to Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The US Army is launching its largest reconstruction since the end of the Cold War, planning to equip each of its combat divisions with approximately 1,000 drones and get rid of outdated weapons and other equipment. This plan, the result of more than a year of experimentation at a vast training ground in Bavaria and other US bases, relies heavily on the lessons of the war in Ukraine, where small unmanned aerial vehicles used in large numbers have changed the battlefield

- WSJ reports.

It is reported that the US will invest $36 billion over the next five years to expand the use of drones and fully modernize weapons systems.

The US lost an F-18 fighter in the Red Sea: the plane fell overboard from an aircraft carrier29.04.25, 01:31 • 5111 views

Earlier, the Pentagon expressed concern about the state of its armed forces compared to the capabilities of the People's Liberation Army of China. Over the past two administrations, officials and leaders have repeatedly called China a growing challenge to the American armed forces. This means that they see China as a long-term risk to US influence and power.

Over the years, experts and leaders have identified various areas that need improvement, such as hypersonic weapons and shipbuilding.

Using Ukraine's experience

The US Army seeks to replace obsolete weapons and systems with technologies that reflect the realities of modern warfare, taking into account the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. Modernization is part of President Donald Trump's efforts to counter China's military policy.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Wednesday ordering the Pentagon to "build a more compact, more lethal force" by "abandoning outdated, redundant and inefficient programs, and restructuring headquarters and procurement systems."

At the same time, the army must prioritize investments in accordance with the administration's strategy, ensuring that available resources are prioritized to improve long-range precision shooting, air and missile defense, including through the Golden Dome for America program, cyber, electronic warfare and counter-space capabilities

- Hegseth wrote in his memorandum.

Drone operator

One of the biggest changes the US military will focus on is equipping each of the 10 combat divisions on combat duty with approximately 1,000 drones. Ukraine relies heavily on such technologies during the Russian invasion.

Both Russia and Ukraine have deployed unmanned vehicles and units on the battlefield, including robot dogs, which Kyiv can use to enhance surveillance and transportation.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the plan has been in development for more than a year and has included extensive testing at training grounds such as Grafenwoehr in Bavaria, as well as at other US facilities.

The last major upgrade of the US Army's armaments took place in the late 1970s and mid-1980s with the adoption of the "big five": the M1 Abrams tank, the M2/M3 Bradley combat vehicle, the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Addition

President Donald Trump plans to ask for a record $1.01 trillion for national security spending for the fiscal year beginning October 1, up more than 13% from the current year.

US strikes on Yemen's port: more than 70 dead, hundreds injured18.04.25, 17:32 • 8735 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

