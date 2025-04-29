$41.750.06
The US lost an F-18 fighter in the Red Sea: the plane fell overboard from an aircraft carrier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The incident occurred during towing, one sailor was injured. The plane sank, its value is estimated at over 60 million dollars.

The US lost an F-18 fighter in the Red Sea: the plane fell overboard from an aircraft carrier

An American F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that this happened as a result of an incident during towing. As a result of the incident, one sailor suffered minor injuries.

"Truman" made a sharp turn to evade Houthi fire, which led to the fighter falling overboard. The rebel group said it carried out drone and missile attacks on the aircraft carrier, which is in the Red Sea, as part of a major U.S. military operation against the Houthis

- the publication quotes an unnamed U.S. official.

It is indicated that the plane sank. According to the Navy, its cost is more than 60 million dollars.

"Truman" has repeatedly been targeted by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. It made headlines in February when it collided with a merchant ship near Egypt. There were no casualties. Another F/A-18 from "Truman" was also "mistakenly fired upon" and shot down by the USS Gettysburg in the Red Sea in December. Both pilots ejected safely," the article says.

Context

The U.S. military says that they have hit more than 800 targets since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an increase in the air campaign against the Houthis on March 15. The U.S. Central Command said it is acting to end the threat posed by Iranian-backed Houthis to shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Supplied oil and gas to the Yemeni Houthis: the US imposed sanctions against three ships and a number of companies28.04.25, 20:34 • 2196 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
United States Navy
Red Sea
United States
Iran
Yemen
