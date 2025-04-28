$41.750.06
Supplied oil and gas to the Yemeni Houthis: the US imposed sanctions against three ships and a number of companies

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The US has imposed sanctions on three ships and a number of companies involved in the supply of oil and gas to the Yemeni Houthis. These ships transported petroleum products to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa.

Supplied oil and gas to the Yemeni Houthis: the US imposed sanctions against three ships and a number of companies

As part of Washington's efforts to put pressure on Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis, the US has imposed sanctions on three ships linked to companies registered in the Marshall Islands and Mauritius. UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Bloomberg.

Details

The US has imposed sanctions on three ships and their respective owners for "transporting oil and gas to Houthi rebels in Yemen."

The ships targeted by the sanctions were carrying liquefied petroleum gas and gas oil to a port in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels

- the US Treasury Department said in a statement

The sanctions include Zaas Shipping & Trading Co and Great Success Shipping Co, registered in the Marshall Islands, as well as Bagsak Shipping Co, registered in Mauritius.

These companies used cargo ships to transport oil and gas products to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa.

- the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Reference

In March, the US designated the Houthis as a "foreign terrorist organization," accusing the group of threatening the safety of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, as well as partners in the region and global maritime trade.

The Iranian-backed group uses the proceeds from the sale of petroleum products to finance military equipment, which "creates an artificial shortage of essential goods for ordinary Yemenis and fuels rampant corruption among Houthi leaders" - the current US position on Houthi activities.

Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and concerns about OPEC+ actions. 28.04.25, 11:26 • 8404 views

Comment

Today's actions underscore our commitment to disrupting the Houthis' efforts to finance their dangerous and destabilizing attacks in the region.

- said Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Follender.

Recall

US troops struck the port of Ras Isa, Yemen.

Yemeni Houthis have accused the United States of airstrikes on a market and the Farwah area in Sanaa

The US military has carried out more than 800 strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, destroying hundreds of fighters and leaders. The Houthis claim dozens have been killed in US attacks.

The Houthis and Hamas attacked Israel with rockets from Yemen and the Gaza Strip25.03.25, 01:56 • 19757 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States
Iran
Yemen
