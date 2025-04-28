Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and fears about actions by OPEC+ - Reuters

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21281 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 25033 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31834 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60386 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108053 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93873 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68164 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138307 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67428 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52537 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
28%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21282 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138308 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115246 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143742 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193814 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ivan Fedorov

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Washington, D.C.

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108053 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44520 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79823 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70457 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73964 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Pantsir missile system

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and fears about actions by OPEC+ - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Oil prices rose due to US-China trade talks and a possible increase in OPEC+ supply. Brent rose to $67.08, WTI to $63.26 per barrel.

Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and fears about actions by OPEC+ - Reuters

Oil prices rose on Monday amid uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China. The situation is also complicated by possible OPEC+ decisions to increase supply. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.08 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.26 a barrel. Both indexes are rising for the third session in a row.

The lack of news is pushing oil prices to a moderate increase, as traders are awaiting a potential increase in OPEC+ supply after a meeting to be held on May 5, and a significant increase in production in the United States.

- said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Australian online trading platform Moomoo.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to propose at a meeting on May 5 that the group accelerate oil production increases for the second month in a row.

Expectations of excess supply and concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy led to a fall in Brent and WTI oil prices by more than 1% last week.

Russia is drilling oil wells at the fastest pace in 5 years amid possible easing of sanctions - Bloomberg25.04.25, 14:58 • 4117 views

The market was shaken by conflicting signals from US President Donald Trump and Beijing regarding progress in de-escalating a trade war that threatens global growth.

"Market players will remain in anticipation of a thaw in the trade war between the US and China as an opportunity to buy," said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, an oil market analysis company.

In the latest comment from Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not confirm Trump's claim that talks with China were underway. Beijing earlier denied that such talks were taking place.

Many participants in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said that the Trump administration is still controversial in its demands on trade partners who have been affected by its large-scale tariffs.

Investors are also watching nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which are continuing this week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he remains "extremely cautious" about the success of the talks.

In Iran, at least 40 people were killed and more than 1,200 injured in a powerful explosion at the country's largest port, Bandar Abbas, state media reported on Sunday.

Supplement

Oil prices fell on Friday and were expected to fall more than 3% for the week amid concerns about oversupply and uncertainty surrounding talks on tariffs between the US and China.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Scott Bessent
OPEC
World Bank
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran
Brent
$65.87
Bitcoin
$94,698.80
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.70
Золото
$3,297.35
Ethereum
$1,804.67