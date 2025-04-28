Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and fears about actions by OPEC+ - Reuters

Oil prices rose on Monday amid uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China. The situation is also complicated by possible OPEC+ decisions to increase supply. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.08 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.26 a barrel. Both indexes are rising for the third session in a row.

The lack of news is pushing oil prices to a moderate increase, as traders are awaiting a potential increase in OPEC+ supply after a meeting to be held on May 5, and a significant increase in production in the United States. - said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Australian online trading platform Moomoo.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to propose at a meeting on May 5 that the group accelerate oil production increases for the second month in a row.

Expectations of excess supply and concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy led to a fall in Brent and WTI oil prices by more than 1% last week.

The market was shaken by conflicting signals from US President Donald Trump and Beijing regarding progress in de-escalating a trade war that threatens global growth.

"Market players will remain in anticipation of a thaw in the trade war between the US and China as an opportunity to buy," said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, an oil market analysis company.

In the latest comment from Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not confirm Trump's claim that talks with China were underway. Beijing earlier denied that such talks were taking place.

Many participants in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said that the Trump administration is still controversial in its demands on trade partners who have been affected by its large-scale tariffs.

Investors are also watching nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which are continuing this week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he remains "extremely cautious" about the success of the talks.

In Iran, at least 40 people were killed and more than 1,200 injured in a powerful explosion at the country's largest port, Bandar Abbas, state media reported on Sunday.

Supplement

Oil prices fell on Friday and were expected to fall more than 3% for the week amid concerns about oversupply and uncertainty surrounding talks on tariffs between the US and China.