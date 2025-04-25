Russia is drilling oil wells at the fastest pace in 5 years amid possible easing of sanctions - Bloomberg

$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

Russia is drilling oil wells at the fastest pace in 5 years amid possible easing of sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

Russian oil companies are actively drilling wells, exceeding pre-war levels, preparing for a possible easing of OPEC+ restrictions and sanctions. This indicates the industry's adaptation to Western restrictions.

Russia is drilling oil wells at the fastest pace in 5 years amid possible easing of sanctions - Bloomberg

Russian oil producers are drilling wells at a rate not seen in at least five years, as the country prepares for both the easing of OPEC+ production restrictions and the possibility of easing some international sanctions due to its invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The level of activity, which is also more than a third higher than pre-war levels, is the latest sign of the resilience of the Russian oil industry to Western sanctions, which were designed to hinder the aggressor country's long-term ability to pump raw materials by restricting access to advanced technology and equipment.

Ronald Smith, an expert at Emerging Markets Oil & Gas Consulting Partners LLC, said that Russia's total production capacity of crude and light oil, called condensate, is 11 to 11.5 million barrels per day, which is virtually unchanged compared to 2016.

Russia expects lower exports and oil prices this year - Bloomberg21.04.25, 14:03 • 3352 views

"It is safe to say that the Russian oilfield services industry has mostly successfully adapted to the sanctions regime. This does not mean that an ideal replacement has been found in all cases, but that appropriate replacements exist at a broader level," Smith said.

According to the latest available Bloomberg data, the average length of operational drilling in Russia in January and February was more than 2,370 km. This is higher than the seasonal average for the first three years of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, which caused widespread restrictions on the availability of Western oilfield services in Russia.

Even as some large foreign suppliers left the country after the invasion, they sold Russian units to local managers, keeping equipment and expertise in the country, under sanctions, while other suppliers, including SLB Plc and Weatherford International Plc, continued to operate, albeit on a smaller scale, the publication writes.

Over the past three years, local service companies have also been able to find alternative equipment suppliers or develop their own equivalents, according to Dmytro Kasatkin, a partner at Kasatkin Consulting, which employs some former Deloitte consultants in the region.

"There may be some regression in drilling technologies, such as shorter horizontal sections, fewer hydraulic fracturing stages, less accurate wellbore placement. In general, the impact of sanctions and the exit of Western service providers is much lower than many predicted three years ago," said Serhiy Vakulenko, who spent ten years as the head of a Russian oil company and is now a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The Russian Ministry of Energy does not comment on the country's oil production rate and the impact of Western sanctions. SLB and Weatherford also did not respond to emailed requests for comment on their current operations and business plans in Russia.

Addition

The European Commission is considering banning EU firms from entering into new contracts for Russian fuel. Also, European Commissioners are assessing legal ways to terminate gas contracts with Russia without penalties.

EU is set to present a plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas in May15.04.25, 12:44 • 7623 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
