EU is set to present a plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas in May

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2558 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19758 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16645 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21691 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30896 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64613 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60379 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34093 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59665 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106960 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19673 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53009 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64554 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60329 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167422 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24537 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21381 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22998 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24880 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27502 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

EU is set to present a plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas in May

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6698 views

The European Commission intends to present a detailed plan on May 6 to abandon Russian fuel by 2027. Delays are related to uncertainty regarding Trump's duties and energy trade.

EU is set to present a plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas in May

The European Commission will announce a more detailed strategy for phasing out Russian oil and gas imports next month, it said on Monday, after postponing the plan twice, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The EU has pledged to abandon Russian fossil fuels by 2027 in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the European Commission, according to the publication, has postponed the publication of its "roadmap" on how to do so. The plan was originally scheduled to be presented last month.

"The European Commission will now publish the roadmap on May 6, as shown by the agenda published on Monday," the publication writes.

The delays were partly caused by uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's planned tariffs, amid how energy trade could be linked to trade negotiations between the EU and the US, EU sources said.

Although Russian pipeline gas supplies have fallen since 2022, the EU increased imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year, and the bloc still received 19% of its total gas and LNG supplies from Russia in 2024.

Due to Trump's actions, the European Union may resume purchasing gas from Russia - media15.04.25, 04:22 • 5262 views

Unlike oil, the EU has not imposed sanctions on imports of Russian gas.

Hungary has pledged to block Russian energy sanctions that require unanimous approval from EU countries, while some other governments have also expressed reluctance to approve sanctions on Russian LNG until the EU secures alternative supplies.

Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, Hungary is once again in opposition15.04.25, 10:00 • 4428 views

The European Commission has reportedly not indicated what instruments it plans to propose to accelerate the phasing out of Russian energy. Analysts at the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank have suggested that the EU will impose tariffs on Russian gas imports.

EU won't include a complete ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package - Politico29.01.25, 09:00 • 38263 views

A complete abandonment of Russian gas would mean more EU purchases from suppliers, including the US, the publication indicates.

The EU has said it will consider buying more LNG from the US, and Trump has said that selling more energy to Europe will be a key focus of his administration's efforts to eliminate the trade deficit with the EU.

Trump wants Europe to pay more for gas, while the EU wants to spend less: Politico reveals details09.04.25, 13:00 • 8554 views

American LNG helped close the supply deficit from Russia to Europe during the 2022 energy crisis. Last year, the US was the third largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia and the leading supplier Norway.

But some EU companies and diplomats fear that dependence on American gas has become a vulnerability after Trump made it clear that energy will become a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
Norway
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09