The EU will not try to completely ban the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its latest package of sanctions, Politico reports UNN, citing two EU diplomats.

Details

The European Commission is set to officially present its 16th package of sanctions against Russia to EU capitals on Wednesday, according to two diplomats.

The proposal would not include an outright ban on LNG imports, as demanded by EU hawks. Instead, it would only stop Russian LNG from being delivered to EU terminals that are not connected to the EU gas system, a restriction that would not affect most LNG imports.

In addition to LNG, the sanctions package will propose fines for obsolete oil export tankers operating as part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," the diplomats added. The EU will target 74 new vessels, two other EU diplomats said.

In addition, the new proposal will help limit aluminum exports from Russia, according to three diplomats.

The package will also target gaming equipment, such as Microsoft's Xbox, which the EU says Russia uses to control drones.

Last month, 10 EU countries, including Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states, called on the European Commission to "ban Russian gas and LNG imports as soon as possible.

"It's a pity," said Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. - "To some extent, we are disappointed.

But Vaičiūnas insists that the country is pinning its hopes on the EU's upcoming roadmap to cut all Russian energy ties.

"We do not lose faith that [the LNG ban] will be agreed upon in the near future," said Vaičiūnas.