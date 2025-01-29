EU won't include a complete ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package - Politico

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 54946 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82320 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105164 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103071 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132396 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103683 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113381 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100980 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37572 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115658 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110155 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 54946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154580 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12951 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110155 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115658 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139307 views
EU won't include a complete ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38181 views

The 16th EU sanctions package against Russia will not include a complete ban on Russian LNG imports. The package will include restrictions on shadow fleet tankers, aluminum, and gaming equipment.

The EU will not try to completely ban the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its latest package of sanctions, Politico reports UNN, citing two EU diplomats.

Details

The European Commission is set to officially present its 16th package of sanctions against Russia to EU capitals on Wednesday, according to two diplomats.

The proposal would not include an outright ban on LNG imports, as demanded by EU hawks. Instead, it would only stop Russian LNG from being delivered to EU terminals that are not connected to the EU gas system, a restriction that would not affect most LNG imports.

In addition to LNG, the sanctions package will propose fines for obsolete oil export tankers operating as part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," the diplomats added. The EU will target 74 new vessels, two other EU diplomats said.

In addition, the new proposal will help limit aluminum exports from Russia, according to three diplomats. 

EU prepares phased Russian aluminum ban - Bloomberg29.01.25, 08:19 • 34854 views

The package will also target gaming equipment, such as Microsoft's Xbox, which the EU says Russia uses to control drones.

Last month, 10 EU countries, including Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states, called on the European Commission to "ban Russian gas and LNG imports as soon as possible.

"It's a pity," said Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. - "To some extent, we are disappointed.

But Vaičiūnas insists that the country is pinning its hopes on the EU's upcoming roadmap to cut all Russian energy ties.

"We do not lose faith that [the LNG ban] will be agreed upon in the near future," said Vaičiūnas.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
microsoftMicrosoft
polandPoland

