No meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is planned at the Alliance summit in The Hague at the level of leaders. This is reported by Politico, citing its own unnamed sources, UNN reports.

It is noted that it is currently unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was only invited to an open dinner on Tuesday, will attend the summit.

There will be no meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in The Hague. This is another concession by the US, which, despite calls from some allies to hold such a session, was not interested in increased attention to the war that Trump failed to end, as he promised during last year's campaign. - the article says.

Also, according to the publication, Donald Trump expects only one major outcome from next week's NATO leaders' summit – increased defense spending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his possible trip to the NATO summit is not exclusively tied to a meeting with Donald Trump. He noted that the decision to travel will be made on the eve of the summit, although the likelihood of participation is high.

