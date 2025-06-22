$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 14164 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 35565 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 95299 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 75614 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 110804 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 208520 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 177590 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91417 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95394 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88398 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Publications
Exclusives
Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Alliance summit will not take place: Politico named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Alliance summit in The Hague is not planned. Donald Trump only expects an increase in defense spending from Alliance member countries.

Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Alliance summit will not take place: Politico named the reason

No meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is planned at the Alliance summit in The Hague at the level of leaders. This is reported by Politico, citing its own unnamed sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that it is currently unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was only invited to an open dinner on Tuesday, will attend the summit.

There will be no meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in The Hague. This is another concession by the US, which, despite calls from some allies to hold such a session, was not interested in increased attention to the war that Trump failed to end, as he promised during last year's campaign.

- the article says.

Also, according to the publication, Donald Trump expects only one major outcome from next week's NATO leaders' summit – increased defense spending.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his possible trip to the NATO summit is not exclusively tied to a meeting with Donald Trump. He noted that the decision to travel will be made on the eve of the summit, although the likelihood of participation is high.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
