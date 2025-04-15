Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, Hungary is once again in opposition

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2082 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:59 AM • 2082 views

11:16 AM • 19096 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16299 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21361 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30599 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64195 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60039 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34067 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106904 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19096 views

11:16 AM • 19021 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

08:09 AM • 52476 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64195 views

07:15 AM • 64152 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

06:47 AM • 60039 views
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60009 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167216 views
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167216 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, Hungary is once again in opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4464 views

Péter Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending military advisors to Ukraine and allocating 40 billion euros for weapons. Hungary opposes these initiatives and a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, Hungary is once again in opposition

The European Union is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, allocating 40 billion euros to Ukraine for armaments, and is going to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, noting that Budapest is strongly opposed to these and a number of other points, UNN writes.

Details

Szijjarto named a number of points planned for consideration in the EU.

"First-hand from Brussels - a plan to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU: money - 40 billion euros for weapons for Ukraine this year; weapons - now 2 million shells worth 5 billion euros; military - sending military advisors to Kyiv as part of the previously established mission to train Ukrainian soldiers; sanctions - after the 16th package, there should be an even larger and tougher 17th package of sanctions. Accession negotiations - opening all chapters on accession with Ukraine this year," Szijjarto wrote.

He stressed that Hungary is against it.

"We Hungarians are against this. We, who stand for peace, do not support any pro-war proposal," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

"They (the EU - ed.) want to convene an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Ukraine in May," Szijjarto said, as quoted by Hungarian media. - All preparatory work is currently underway, because so far they can only do it on a voluntary basis, thanks to Hungary's previous refusal."

Addition

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund. It is also blocking the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has pledged to unlock billions of euros in suspended European Union funding to revive the economy if he is elected next year. He will also initiate a referendum on whether Ukraine should join the EU.

PoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
