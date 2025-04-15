Szijjártó stated that the EU is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, Hungary is once again in opposition

The European Union is considering sending "military advisors" to Ukraine, allocating 40 billion euros to Ukraine for armaments, and is going to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, noting that Budapest is strongly opposed to these and a number of other points, UNN writes.

Details

Szijjarto named a number of points planned for consideration in the EU.



"First-hand from Brussels - a plan to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU: money - 40 billion euros for weapons for Ukraine this year; weapons - now 2 million shells worth 5 billion euros; military - sending military advisors to Kyiv as part of the previously established mission to train Ukrainian soldiers; sanctions - after the 16th package, there should be an even larger and tougher 17th package of sanctions. Accession negotiations - opening all chapters on accession with Ukraine this year," Szijjarto wrote.

He stressed that Hungary is against it.

"We Hungarians are against this. We, who stand for peace, do not support any pro-war proposal," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

"They (the EU - ed.) want to convene an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Ukraine in May," Szijjarto said, as quoted by Hungarian media. - All preparatory work is currently underway, because so far they can only do it on a voluntary basis, thanks to Hungary's previous refusal."

Addition

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund. It is also blocking the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has pledged to unlock billions of euros in suspended European Union funding to revive the economy if he is elected next year. He will also initiate a referendum on whether Ukraine should join the EU.