Due to Trump's actions, the European Union may resume purchasing gas from Russia - media

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14231 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12502 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18026 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27538 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59274 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56361 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33213 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59428 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106400 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164892 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14231 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47165 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59274 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56361 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164892 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20269 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20296 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22004 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23977 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26628 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Due to Trump's actions, the European Union may resume purchasing gas from Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5276 views

Trump's actions are forcing the EU to look for gas in Russia, despite a pledge to abandon imports by 2027. Negotiations with Qatar have reached a dead end, and renewable energy is not developing fast enough.

Due to Trump's actions, the European Union may resume purchasing gas from Russia - media

Due to the actions of US President Donald Trump, the European Union may be forced to return to the idea of seeking additional gas imports from Russia. This is stated in the material Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that more than three years after the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's energy security is fragile.

US liquefied natural gas helped close the deficit in Russian supplies to Europe during the 2022-2023 energy crisis. But now that President Donald Trump has shaken the post-World War II relationship with Europe and turned to energy as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, businesses fear that dependence on the United States has become another vulnerability,

- writes the publication.

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather02.04.25, 12:00 • 13489 views

The authors point out that against this background, the heads of large EU companies have begun to say what would have been unthinkable a year ago: that importing Russian gas, including from the Russian state giant Gazprom, may be a good idea.

This would require another major policy change, given that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced the European Union to pledge to end imports of Russian energy by 2027

- the authors explain.

They add that Europe has limited options. For example, negotiations with the liquefied natural gas giant Qatar to increase gas have stalled.

"And, while the deployment of renewable energy sources has accelerated, the pace is not fast enough to allow the EU to feel safe," the publication concludes.

Recall

The 17th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia may include new restrictions that have previously been overlooked. This includes the inclusion of the Russian state corporation Rosatom on the sanctions list, a ban on the export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), and measures against the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, which is used to circumvent existing sanctions.

Trump wants Europe to pay more for gas, while the EU wants to spend less: Politico reveals details09.04.25, 13:00 • 8555 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
European Union
Qatar
United States
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79