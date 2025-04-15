Due to Trump's actions, the European Union may resume purchasing gas from Russia - media

Due to the actions of US President Donald Trump, the European Union may be forced to return to the idea of seeking additional gas imports from Russia. This is stated in the material Reuters, reports UNN.

It is noted that more than three years after the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's energy security is fragile.

US liquefied natural gas helped close the deficit in Russian supplies to Europe during the 2022-2023 energy crisis. But now that President Donald Trump has shaken the post-World War II relationship with Europe and turned to energy as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, businesses fear that dependence on the United States has become another vulnerability, - writes the publication.

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather

The authors point out that against this background, the heads of large EU companies have begun to say what would have been unthinkable a year ago: that importing Russian gas, including from the Russian state giant Gazprom, may be a good idea.

This would require another major policy change, given that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced the European Union to pledge to end imports of Russian energy by 2027 - the authors explain.

They add that Europe has limited options. For example, negotiations with the liquefied natural gas giant Qatar to increase gas have stalled.

"And, while the deployment of renewable energy sources has accelerated, the pace is not fast enough to allow the EU to feel safe," the publication concludes.

The 17th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia may include new restrictions that have previously been overlooked. This includes the inclusion of the Russian state corporation Rosatom on the sanctions list, a ban on the export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), and measures against the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, which is used to circumvent existing sanctions.

