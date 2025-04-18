US strikes on Yemen's port: more than 70 dead, hundreds injured

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10231 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 25061 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44871 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50512 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89460 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83684 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138242 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52603 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125965 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81420 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 10231 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 61028 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124680 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138242 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9408 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12323 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13537 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38395 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52499 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

US strikes on Yemen's port: more than 70 dead, hundreds injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6364 views

As a result of the bombing of the Ras Issa oil port in Yemen, the death toll has risen to 74, with another 171 people injured. The US says the aim was to destroy a source of fuel for the Houthis.

US strikes on Yemen's port: more than 70 dead, hundreds injured

The Houthi Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths as a result of the American bombing of the Ras Issa oil port in the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah has increased to 74.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and EFE.

Details

According to the pro-Iranian Houthi group, the number of deaths has increased to 74, as well as 171 injured as a result of the US military bombing of the Ras Issa oil port in the Yemeni province of the Red Sea, Al-Hudaydah, on Thursday night:

The number of deaths as a result of the hostile US attack on the Ras Issa facility has increased to 74 martyrs and 171 wounded

- wrote Anis Al-Asbahi, spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the Houthi administration, on social media.

Statements of the US military, Houthis and the recognized government of Yemen

CENTCOM, the US military regional command responsible for the Middle East, stated earlier that as a result of the attack on the Red Sea port, 13 workers were killed. By destroying the port, the US military planned to eliminate the "source of fuel for Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists."

The Houthis accused the US of committing a "war crime" by bombing the port of Ras Issa.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information of the internationally recognized government of Yemen, Muammar al-Eriani, accused the Houthis of "turning this vital facility from an economic outlet that served Yemenis into a center for smuggling Iranian weapons and fuel and a source of financing their terrorist activities" for ten years.

Let us remind

Yemeni Houthis said that the US strikes will not go unanswered, reinforcing their support for the Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, stressing the country's right to self-defense.

The Houthis and Hamas attacked Israel with rockets from Yemen and the Gaza Strip25.03.25, 01:56 • 19744 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
United States Central Command
United States
Iran
Yemen
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09