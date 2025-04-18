US strikes on Yemen's port: more than 70 dead, hundreds injured

The Houthi Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths as a result of the American bombing of the Ras Issa oil port in the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah has increased to 74.

Details

According to the pro-Iranian Houthi group, the number of deaths has increased to 74, as well as 171 injured as a result of the US military bombing of the Ras Issa oil port in the Yemeni province of the Red Sea, Al-Hudaydah, on Thursday night:

The number of deaths as a result of the hostile US attack on the Ras Issa facility has increased to 74 martyrs and 171 wounded - wrote Anis Al-Asbahi, spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the Houthi administration, on social media.

Statements of the US military, Houthis and the recognized government of Yemen

CENTCOM, the US military regional command responsible for the Middle East, stated earlier that as a result of the attack on the Red Sea port, 13 workers were killed. By destroying the port, the US military planned to eliminate the "source of fuel for Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists."

The Houthis accused the US of committing a "war crime" by bombing the port of Ras Issa.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information of the internationally recognized government of Yemen, Muammar al-Eriani, accused the Houthis of "turning this vital facility from an economic outlet that served Yemenis into a center for smuggling Iranian weapons and fuel and a source of financing their terrorist activities" for ten years.

Let us remind

Yemeni Houthis said that the US strikes will not go unanswered, reinforcing their support for the Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, stressing the country's right to self-defense.

