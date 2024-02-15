More than 1100 couples got married in Ukraine on Valentine's Day - the Ministry of Justice recorded a surge in applications

In Ukraine, 1132 couples got married on Valentine's Day, February 14, the Ministry of Justice reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"On Valentine's Day, 1132 couples got married. There were many more people who wanted to get married than planned! 537 applications were submitted yesterday, because during martial law certain categories of citizens can get married on the day of application," the Ministry of Justice said on social media.

Reportedly, the oldest couple got married in Dnipro - an 83-year-old bride and a 72-year-old groom tied the knot on Valentine's Day.

"Also in Mykolaiv region, a couple who have been living together for 25 years got married. They filed an application back in January for the date. After all, love has no age," the ministry added.

