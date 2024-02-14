On the occasion of Valentine's Day: The National Bank has put into circulation a commemorative coin "Love"

On Valentine's Day, February 14, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a commemorative coin "Love" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

Today, February 14, on Valentine's Day, the National Bank of Ukraine is putting into circulation a commemorative coin "Love". The commemorative coin is made of nickel silver and has a face value of 5 hryvnias - the post reads.

It is noted that on the obverse of the "Love" coin there is a stylized rose in the shape of a heart. Its petals are the words "love" written in the most common languages of the world. The reverse depicts a heart with waves spreading out evenly from it.

The coin is limited to 50,000 pieces. The coin will be available for purchase starting February 14, 2024, in the NBU's online store, and gradually from distributing banks.

700 couples decided to get married in Ukraine on Valentine's Day

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a commemorative coin "Ukrainian Language" with a denomination of 5 hryvnias made of nickel silver (an alloy of copper, nickel and zinc), the obverse of which features a stylized letter "E" with a nightingale, symbolizing the melodiousness of the Ukrainian language.