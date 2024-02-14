700 couples decided to get married in Ukraine on Valentine's Day

In Ukraine, 700 couples decided to get married on Valentine's Day, February 14, the Ministry of Justice reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the hearts of 700 couples will beat in unison. Despite the war, the newlyweds decided to officially unite their fates on Valentine's Day," the statement reads.

Among the leaders in terms of the number of applications for marriage registration on this day, as indicated:

🔹 Kyiv - 111 marriages;

🔹 Dnipro region - 70 marriages;

🔹 Odesa region - 64 marriages;

🔹 Lviv region - 44 marriages;

🔹 Kyiv region - 42 marriages;

🔹 Vinnytsia region - 32 marriages.

Addendum

In total, according to the Ministry of Justice, 186,051 couples got married in 2023. In January 2024, it was 9,326.

The martial law in force in Ukraine is the basis for reducing the period between filing an application and marriage registration to 1 day.