Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
700 couples decided to get married in Ukraine on Valentine's Day

700 couples decided to get married in Ukraine on Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21885 views

700 couples in Ukraine decided to officially register their marriage on Valentine's Day, despite the ongoing war.

In Ukraine, 700 couples decided to get married on Valentine's Day, February 14, the Ministry of Justice reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the hearts of 700 couples will beat in unison. Despite the war, the newlyweds decided to officially unite their fates on Valentine's Day," the statement reads.

Among the leaders in terms of the number of applications for marriage registration on this day, as indicated:

🔹 Kyiv - 111 marriages;

🔹 Dnipro region - 70 marriages;

🔹 Odesa region - 64 marriages;

🔹 Lviv region - 44 marriages;

🔹 Kyiv region - 42 marriages;

🔹 Vinnytsia region - 32 marriages.

Addendum

In total, according to the Ministry of Justice, 186,051 couples got married in 2023. In January 2024, it was 9,326.

The martial law in force in Ukraine is the basis for reducing the period between filing an application and marriage registration to 1 day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

