Advisor to the Head of Kyiv RMA comments on accusations of working for a "Russian" company

In a commentary to UNN, Advisor to the Head of the Kyiv RMA Yevhenia Rostolopa clarified the situation regarding her alleged work for a Russian company and responded to accusations of involvement in arms trafficking.

Rostolopa noted that she has recently been subjected to systematic information attacks and attributed it to her advocacy.

She also clarified the situation regarding her alleged work for a Russian company.

"On October 31, 2013, in Kyiv, in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine, the Ukrainian company CONDOR-ECO-Ukraine was registered, with a Ukrainian company, a Ukrainian citizen, a Russian company and a Russian citizen as founders, and I was appointed as a director.

According to the Minutes of the General Meeting of the Company and the order, I was dismissed from the position of director on 10.12.2013 and a new director was appointed.

The company dismissed me, but the new director did not submit documents to the state registrar to make changes to the information in the Unified State Register," Rostolopa explained.

She emphasized that she has not had any relation to this company for more than 10 years and is not a person who has the right to initiate changes to the USREOU on her own.

"I have never received any income, and this company has never carried out any economic activity," the lawyer added.

She also attached a document confirming the truthfulness of her words that she had no relation to the company in question.

In addition, information has recently been circulating about her alleged involvement in arms trafficking. Rostolopa called this information unreliable.

"I would like to inform you that the paid-for information about my involvement in the trade and illegal possession of firearms is fictitious, no searches were conducted and no property was seized," Rostolopa said, adding that has already appealed to the SBU because of the information attack using fake news sites and anonymous Telegram channels. She hopes that the investigation will be able to establish the circle of people involved in this attack.

"I believe that in times of war, such disinformation undermines public trust in law enforcement agencies, incites hostility and causes moral suffering to Ukrainians who suffer daily from Russian armed aggression," Rostolopa added.