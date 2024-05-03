They planned further steps to develop cooperation: Yermak talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101583 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174968 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166063 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113105 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 45071 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27741 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32653 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38724 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 36106 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228094 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226160 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72085 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78589 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113691 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114553 views
They planned further steps to develop cooperation: Yermak talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25870 views

Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and planned further steps to develop cooperation.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The parties discussed key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and planned further steps to develop cooperation.

According to the OP, Andriy Yermak and Peter Siyarto emphasized the importance of constant personal contact to find mutually beneficial solutions and resolve bilateral issues.

The interlocutors noted that communication is going according to plan.

"We expect more constructive actions in the near future." Kuleba on meeting with Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto03.04.24, 22:42 • 31215 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

