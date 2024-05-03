They planned further steps to develop cooperation: Yermak talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The parties discussed key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and planned further steps to develop cooperation.

According to the OP, Andriy Yermak and Peter Siyarto emphasized the importance of constant personal contact to find mutually beneficial solutions and resolve bilateral issues.

The interlocutors noted that communication is going according to plan.

