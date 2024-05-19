Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia rescue a kitten trapped in a concrete pit

Rescuers freed a kitten stuck in a concrete trap in a ventilation shaft. The owners of the apartment where they heard the kitten meowing handed the rescued kitten over to the residents, who will help find its owners. Writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Zaporizhzhia, a rescue service rescued a kitten stuck in a ventilation shaft under concrete.Residents of a first-floor apartment heard a meowing noise from behind the bathroom wall.Rescuers made a hole in the wall through which the kitten got out.

Fluffy was handed over to the owners of the apartment, who will find his owners - SES writes.

Recall

A dog named Richard refused to eat or drink after a Russian airstrike destroyed his owners' home in Kharkiv region, mourning the loss of his home and warmth, reminding us that the Russian invasion hurts everyone, even animals.