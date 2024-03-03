71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2776 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12977 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21809 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164346 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165218 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247660 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153436 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371236 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 12954 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164315 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136639 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156071 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148480 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14066 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15176 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20323 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42296 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38475 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 71 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline as Russia continued to advance.

71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Within the last day, 71 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 112 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report. reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka sector, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy conducted 4 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne and west of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the area of Krynky, Kherson region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff03.03.24, 06:50 • 38399 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11