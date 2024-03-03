71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Within the last day, 71 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 112 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report. reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka sector, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy conducted 4 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne and west of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the area of Krynky, Kherson region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff