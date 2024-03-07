$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Occupants continue "meat" assaults, so they suffer - Humeniuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25344 views

The Russian army continues its "meaty" assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, despite the lack of resources, suffering heavy losses in the Krynky area, shelling settlements on the left bank with artillery and drones.

Occupants continue "meat" assaults, so they suffer - Humeniuk

The Russian army continues to try to storm the left bank of the Dnipro, even when it lacks resources. The enemy suffered the most losses around Krynky. At the same time, the invaders are shelling settlements along the left bank, including using UAVs.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports .

Details

 Difficult situation on the left bank, where our units are holding the bridgehead and the enemy does not stop trying to storm it even when they lack resources or motivation on the moral and psychological level. 

- said a representative of the Southern Defense Forces.

According to Humeniuk, the Russian invaders continue their assault in a "meaty" manner, with the largest losses in the area of Krynky.

In the evening, the enemy did dare to make one assault, but after suffering heavy losses, it returned to its original positions. The confirmed total enemy losses in our area of responsibility over the past day amounted to 74 occupants, including about 50 losses around Krynky. This suggests that they continue their assault actions in a "meaty" way without the support of armored vehicles and, accordingly, suffer.

- said a spokeswoman for OK Pivden.

As for the general situation along this front line, according to Humeniuk, the main way the enemy is putting pressure is through artillery shelling and the use of attack drones.

On the right bank along the water, all settlements are under such a threat. Yesterday the enemy shelled the settlements 21 times, including with the use of drones, in Beryslav a private house was damaged and two civilians were wounded. For example, artillery shelling of the settlement, which is the regional center and is most densely populated compared to other settlements, continues to target residential areas 

- said a representative of the Southern Defense Forces.

Educational institutions remain in the enemy's priority, Natalia Humeniuk added.

Recall

Defense forces pushed back Russian troopsnorth of Maryinka, but enemy forces advanced south of Orlivka. In addition, the contact line was being refined in other areas such as Robotyne, Pervomaisk, and Novomykhailivka.

Russia has begun to use reconnaissance drones more frequently to compensate for the loss of aircraft like the A-50, which used to collect intelligence.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Natalia Humeniuk
Orlovka
Beryslav
Dnieper
Unmanned aerial vehicle
