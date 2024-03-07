Occupants continue "meat" assaults, so they suffer - Humeniuk

The Russian army continues to try to storm the left bank of the Dnipro, even when it lacks resources. The enemy suffered the most losses around Krynky. At the same time, the invaders are shelling settlements along the left bank, including using UAVs.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Difficult situation on the left bank, where our units are holding the bridgehead and the enemy does not stop trying to storm it even when they lack resources or motivation on the moral and psychological level. - said a representative of the Southern Defense Forces.

According to Humeniuk, the Russian invaders continue their assault in a "meaty" manner, with the largest losses in the area of Krynky.

In the evening, the enemy did dare to make one assault, but after suffering heavy losses, it returned to its original positions. The confirmed total enemy losses in our area of responsibility over the past day amounted to 74 occupants, including about 50 losses around Krynky. This suggests that they continue their assault actions in a "meaty" way without the support of armored vehicles and, accordingly, suffer. - said a spokeswoman for OK Pivden.

As for the general situation along this front line, according to Humeniuk, the main way the enemy is putting pressure is through artillery shelling and the use of attack drones.

On the right bank along the water, all settlements are under such a threat. Yesterday the enemy shelled the settlements 21 times, including with the use of drones, in Beryslav a private house was damaged and two civilians were wounded. For example, artillery shelling of the settlement, which is the regional center and is most densely populated compared to other settlements, continues to target residential areas - said a representative of the Southern Defense Forces.

Educational institutions remain in the enemy's priority, Natalia Humeniuk added.

Recall

Defense forces pushed back Russian troopsnorth of Maryinka, but enemy forces advanced south of Orlivka. In addition, the contact line was being refined in other areas such as Robotyne, Pervomaisk, and Novomykhailivka.

Russia has begun to use reconnaissance drones more frequently to compensate for the loss of aircraft like the A-50, which used to collect intelligence.