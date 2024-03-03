The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 27 times in the Novopavlivka sector: situation at the front

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, fired 54 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Reportedly, in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Terny and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke - Lykhova

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 27 times with the support of aviation.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions, the General Staff said.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Average daily Russian losses in February were the highest since the beginning of the war - British intelligence