The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 27 times in the Novopavlivka sector: situation at the front

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238904 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156211 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27011 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238904 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209422 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15252 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23843 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50865 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58359 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 27 times in the Novopavlivka sector: situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41662 views

In the Novopavlivka sector, enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses were repelled 27 times. There were 68 combat engagements over the last day.

The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 27 times in the Novopavlivka sector: situation at the front

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, fired 54 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

Reportedly, in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region. 

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Terny and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke - Lykhova03.03.24, 13:44 • 31531 view

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. 

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 27 times with the support of aviation. 

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions, the General Staff said. 

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Average daily Russian losses in February were the highest since the beginning of the war - British intelligence03.03.24, 15:45 • 31554 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14